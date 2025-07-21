Live Coverage: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Earnings News and Analysis 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Wall Street expects Q2 revenue of $2.855B and normalized EPS of $2.63; full-year 2025 forecasts at $11.9B revenue and $11.68 EPS.

Key watch areas: Tariff impacts and macro uncertainty, segment recovery signals in auto/IoT, and updates on Kinara acquisition and China strategy

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) reports 2nd quarter earnings shortly after the market closes and we’ll be proving live earnings analysis in this live article. Simply leave this page open and new updates will push out when earnings hit the wire.

Overall, shares have shown positive momentum, with the stock up 10% over the past month and the stock still $5 short of the analyst price target of $235 a share.

What to Expect When NXP Semiconductors Reports Tonight Here’s the key figures that Wall Street expects from NXP Semiconductors tonight (based on consensus estimates for FQ2 2025): Revenue : $2,855.05 million

EPS (Normalized) : $2.63 And full-year estimates are currently set at: 2025 Revenue : $11,900.41 million

2025 EPS (Normalized) : $11.68

2026 Revenue : $13,178.23 million

2026 EPS (Normalized) : $14.22 Key Themes Wall Street Will Be Watching

Of course, beyond the headline revenue and EPS figures, Wall Street will be watching: Impact of Tariffs and Macro Uncertainty : In the Q1 2025 earnings call, management highlighted operating in an uncertain environment influenced by tariffs, with volatile direct and indirect effects. The direct impact was immaterial, but indirect effects on demand and supply chains remain unknown. Analysts will look for updates on any order pull-ins, push-outs, or broader macro influences, especially given no abnormal customer behavior observed so far.

Segment Performance and Recovery Signals : Q1 results showed automotive slightly below expectations, with Q2 guidance for automotive flat year-on-year and up low single-digit sequentially. Industrial and IoT was down mid-teens year-on-year but up mid-single-digit sequentially. Positive trends like improving distribution backlog, stabilized direct customer orders, and short-cycle orders/escalations were noted as early signs of cycle improvement. Watch for confirmation of these “green shoots” and progress on inventory digestion (channel at 9 weeks, below 11-week target).

Acquisitions and Strategic Updates : The announced acquisition of Kinara ($307 million) for AI edge compute, along with Aviva and TTTech Auto, aims to enhance differentiation in industrial/IoT and automotive (e.g., software-defined vehicles). Expected to close by end of Q2, with no material financial impact until accretive by 2028. Analysts will seek details on integration, customer engagements in factory automation, healthcare, and smart home, plus updates on China-for-China strategy (e.g., 30%+ wafer manufacturing in China) and CEO transition (Kurt Sievers retiring end-2025, Rafael taking over).

