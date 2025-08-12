Live: Will Cava Group (CAVA) Soar After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Street expects $285.23M in Q2 revenue and EPS of $0.13, up 22% and down 23% YoY respectively.

All eyes on same-store sales and loyalty program traction.

Four straight beats, all with bullish post-earnings moves.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) is set to report Q2 earnings after the close, with consensus modeling continued top-line growth and modest EPS deceleration. This quarter lands at a critical inflection point as CAVA leans into its loyalty program rollout, kitchen technology upgrades, and broader national expansion. Same-restaurant sales trends and unit-level margin dynamics will be front and center as investors assess the sustainability of the brand’s growth strategy. Following four straight beats and strong post-earnings reactions, expectations are high for another clean quarter.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after CAVA’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What’s Expected

Wall Street consensus for Q2 FY2025:

– Revenue: $285.23 million

– EPS (Normalized): $0.13

Full-year FY 2025 forecasts:

– FY 2025 Revenue: $1.19 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $0.58 Compared to FY 2024 revenue of $963.71 million and EPS of $1.15, FY25 implies +23.4% top-line growth but a 49% EPS decline — largely due to margin investment and tax normalization

Key Areas to Watch Loyalty Program Uplift

Reimagined loyalty program drove +200bps increase in loyalty-linked sales in Q1. Early adoption is strong, but management hasn’t yet disclosed frequency lift. Investors will watch for deeper penetration and stickiness. Kitchen Tech & Labor Model Efficiency

Generative AI prep alerts and digital kitchen displays are live in select restaurants. New labor model aims to boost AUVs in low-volume stores by reallocating staffing — early signs suggest guest experience and throughput gains. Menu Innovation and Attachments

New garlic ranch pita chips and national steak launch driving mix lift and social media engagement. Expect further updates on “flavor platform” potential and seasonal product cadence to support comps. New Market Entry and White Space

CAVA reiterated plans to enter South Florida and two additional Midwestern markets in 2025. Class of ’24 new units are exceeding expectations on both sales and margins, with 17%+ unit growth targeted. Margin Investment vs. Profit Decline

Despite higher revenue, EPS is projected to decline YoY due to higher G&A, team wage investments, and the potential Q4 DTA release ending the historical tax shield. Analysts will probe margin leverage and capital allocation discipline.

