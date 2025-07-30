Live: Aurora Innovation Earnings (AUR) Analysis After the Bell

Key Points
-
Aurora Innovations is working to power autonomous trucks and reports earnings after the bell tonight.
-
Here’s what Wall Street expects from the company:
- Revenue: $.5 million
- GAAP EPS: -$.12
As a company that’s pre-revenue (or may produce a slight amount), most the focus will be on cash burn and management commentary.
-
We’ll be updating this live blog after Aurora releases earnings with news and analysis. All you have to do is leave this browser tab open and new updates will push right after earnings are released.
-
Get Our Top AI Stock Ideas for Free: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
My take on earnings
Post-Earnings Move: 🟢 +8.81%
What Happened:
Results were in line, but the real story was the strategic update: driverless operations now run 24/7, the Phoenix terminal is live, and Aurora’s fleet tripled.
Why the Stock Jumped:
This was the most tangible progress yet. Aurora showed it’s moving from R&D to scaled pilot operations — without burning through its cash runway (still extends through mid-2027).
My Take:
This is a “turn the corner” moment. Still pre-revenue, but the expansion narrative is real now — and that’s what autonomy bulls have been waiting for.
Utilization = Monetization
Aurora now operates both day and night, more than doubling theoretical truck utilization, which:
-
Improves delivery time economics
-
Brings unit cost closer to parity with human drivers
-
Is crucial for proving ROI to shipping partners like Hirschbach and Werner
Additions like the Phoenix terminal also open new commercial lanes (e.g. Fort Worth–Phoenix), part of a broader strategy to mirror real freight corridors.
What changed this quarter
|Area
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Commentary
|FCF
|+$644M
|-$441M
|🚨 One-time outflow, not structural
|GMV Growth
|+1% YoY
|+6% YoY
|📈 Accelerating momentum
|Ad Revenue YoY
|~+12%
|+19%
|🔼 Accelerating spend capture
|Gross Margin
|70.1%
|71.6% (implied)
|🔼 Mix improvement
|AI / Livestream Tools
|Limited pilot
|Expanded to US/UK (eBay Live)
|🎯 Strategic focus expanding
Management Commentary
CEO Chris Urmson:
“Just three months after launch, we’re running driverless operations day and night… Our rapid progress is beginning to unlock the full value of self-driving trucks for our customers.”
Tone is clearly more assertive than last quarter — Aurora is moving from “launch mode” to “scaling operations.”
AUR Beats and Shares Move Higher
Shares of Aurora Innovations are up 2.75% after releasing earnings. Here are the top line numbers from today compared to estimates.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$0.5M (implied)
|$0.5M
|✅ In line
|GAAP EPS
|-$0.11
|-$0.12
|✅ Beat
|Adj. Net Loss
|~$206M (est.)
|-$207M
|✅ Beat
|Operating Cash Flow
|-$156M
|-$164M
|✅ Beat
|CapEx
|-$14M
|-$15M
|✅ Beat
|Cash Balance
|~$1.2B
|$1.2B
|➡ Steady
Guidance & Runway Update
Aurora confirmed its cash runway extends through Q2 2027, giving the company at least 2 more years to reach scaled commercialization.
This is unchanged from last quarter and remains the most critical point for long-term investors.
Volatility Hits Aurora
In our last update, we warned that markets could be volatile into the close, and that’s exactly what’s happened.
At around 3 p.m., Jerome Powell said there has been no decision made on cutting rates at the September meeting. Immediately after the comment, Treasury yields jumped 6 basis points and stocks fell.
Point being: This is a broader market sell-off and nothing related to Aurora Innovation’s upcoming report after the bell. The stock fell 2.5% after Powell’s comments and is now down 3.4% in total today.
The Market Could Be Volatile into the Close
Just a warning, the stock market could be volatile into the close. The Fed is keeping interest rates steady (as expected), but statements from Jerome Powell in his 2:30 p.m. press conference could cause broad buying or selling across the market.
Shares of Aurora are down 1% as of 2:10 p.m. ET.
What Wall Street Expects This Quarter
As we noted earlier, with Aurora being largely pre-revenue, Wall Street will mostly be focused on company commentary and cash burn figures from the company. Aurora closed last quarter with about $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investment.
Here’s what Wall Street expects in Q2:
- Revenue: $.5 million
- GAAP EPS: -$.12
- Adjusted Net Income: -$207 million
- Cash from Operations: -$164 million
- Capital Expenditures: -$15 million
The era of self-driving cars is beginning with Alphabet‘s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Waymo and Tesla’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) Robotax services both building rapid expansion plans. Will there also be room for Aurora Innovation (Nasdaq: AUR)? We’ll get more details tonight when the company reports its second quarter earnings.
We’ll be updating this live blog after Aurora releases earnings with news and analysis. All you have to do is leave this browser tab open and new updates will push right after earnings are released.
With that, let’s look back at what Aurora reported last quarter.
What Aurora Innovations Reported in Q1
Aurora is still largely a pre-revenue company, so earnings mostly provide management commentary and show how much of available capital the company is using. As of right now, revenue expectations for the future stand at:
- 2025: $4.3 million
- 2026: $40.5 million
- 2027: $317.5 million
- 2028: $920.8 million
- 2029: $2 billion
Wall Street estimates don’t have Aurora generating an adjusted profit until 2029. It’s an uphill battle to compete in the self-driving market, but the reward can be very lucrative if Aurora succeeds. Here are some highlights from their first quarter earnings:
- On May 8, Aurora Innovation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant progress in its autonomous trucking operations.
- The company achieved a milestone by commencing commercial driverless operations between Dallas and Houston, powered by its Aurora Driver technology. Aurora reported a net loss of $208 million for the quarter, with operating expenses totaling $211 million, including $34 million in stock-based compensation.
- Despite these losses, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with nearly $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments.
- Aurora’s focus remains on expanding its driverless operations and reducing costs to achieve scalability and profitability.
- The company plans to extend its operations to new routes and enhance its technology for better performance and cost efficiency.
- Aurora’s CEO, Chris Urmson, emphasized the company’s commitment to safety and innovation as it continues to lead in the autonomous trucking industry.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.