Live: Aurora Innovation Earnings (AUR) Analysis After the Bell

Key Points Aurora Innovations is working to power autonomous trucks and reports earnings after the bell tonight.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the company: Revenue: $.5 million GAAP EPS: -$.12 As a company that’s pre-revenue (or may produce a slight amount), most the focus will be on cash burn and management commentary.

We’ll be updating this live blog after Aurora releases earnings with news and analysis. All you have to do is leave this browser tab open and new updates will push right after earnings are released.

The era of self-driving cars is beginning with Alphabet‘s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Waymo and Tesla’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) Robotax services both building rapid expansion plans. Will there also be room for Aurora Innovation (Nasdaq: AUR)? We’ll get more details tonight when the company reports its second quarter earnings.

With that, let’s look back at what Aurora reported last quarter.

What Aurora Innovations Reported in Q1

Aurora is still largely a pre-revenue company, so earnings mostly provide management commentary and show how much of available capital the company is using. As of right now, revenue expectations for the future stand at:

2025: $4.3 million

2026: $40.5 million

2027: $317.5 million

2028: $920.8 million

2029: $2 billion

Wall Street estimates don’t have Aurora generating an adjusted profit until 2029. It’s an uphill battle to compete in the self-driving market, but the reward can be very lucrative if Aurora succeeds. Here are some highlights from their first quarter earnings:

On May 8, Aurora Innovation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant progress in its autonomous trucking operations.

The company achieved a milestone by commencing commercial driverless operations between Dallas and Houston, powered by its Aurora Driver technology. Aurora reported a net loss of $208 million for the quarter, with operating expenses totaling $211 million, including $34 million in stock-based compensation.

Despite these losses, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with nearly $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Aurora’s focus remains on expanding its driverless operations and reducing costs to achieve scalability and profitability.

The company plans to extend its operations to new routes and enhance its technology for better performance and cost efficiency.

Aurora’s CEO, Chris Urmson, emphasized the company’s commitment to safety and innovation as it continues to lead in the autonomous trucking industry.

