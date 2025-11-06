S&P 500
6,747.40
-0.91%
Dow Jones
47,026.20
-0.77%
Nasdaq 100
25,226.40
-1.61%
Russell 2000
2,427.35
-1.73%
FTSE 100
9,720.00
-0.78%
Nikkei 225
50,360.70
-1.75%
Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings
Live News & Earnings

Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings

By Joel South

Nov 6, 2025  |  Updated 4:42 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Opendoor (OPEN) stock surged 879% over the last six months ahead of tonight’s earnings report.
  • Opendoor posted its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years at $23M in Q2 2025.
  • The company is pivoting from algorithmic home-flipping to an agent-powered marketplace model to reduce capital intensity.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Conference Call Up Next

Live

Opendoor’s conference call will kick of at 5 pm ET. There will also be a live Q&A session on the Robinhood App where investors or readers can drop questions.

Takeaways From Opendoor's Quarterly Earnings

Live

Opendoor’s reset quarter is more about building than performance.

Revenue slightly beat expectations, but margins cratered, and the stock’s 7 % after-hours slide reflects investor skepticism on the “AI pivot” timeline.

The bullish lens: inventory discipline, a strong liquidity position, and early signs of faster acquisitions could set up stabilization into 2026.
The bear case: unit margins near 2 % and half the inventory aging past 120 days show that profitability remains elusive.

Bottom line — OPEN 2.0 is now officially a turnaround story, not an iBuying play. Execution, not innovation headlines, will decide whether this refounding delivers shareholder returns.

  • AI-Powered Platform Relaunch – Over a dozen AI products launched to automate pricing, resale velocity, and customer experience.

  • Liquidity & Balance Sheet – $962 M cash; $1.45 B total liquidity (cash + restricted). Debt trimmed ~$500 M YTD.

  • Unit Economics Pressure – Contribution profit per home dropped ~40 % Q/Q to $8 K.

  • Cultural Reset – Nejatian eliminated consultants, returned staff to office, and framed 2026 breakeven as the accountability yardstick.

 

Operating Metrics

Live

Taking a look at year-over-year operating metrics. Comps are tough this year, but here is what it looks like.

Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 YoY Change
Revenue $915 M vs $1.38 B ▼ 34 %
Gross Profit $66 M vs $105 M ▼ 37 %
Net Loss –$90 M vs –$78 M Wider loss (+15 %)
Homes Sold 2,568 vs 3,615 ▼ 29 %
Homes Purchased 1,169 vs 3,504 ▼ 67 %
Inventory Value $1.05 B vs $2.15 B ▼ 51 %
Homes > 120 Days Old 51 % vs 23 % ⚠ Backlog up sharply

Guidance and Outlook

Live

Management scrapped traditional quarter-by-quarter guidance, citing a “re-founding” under new CEO Kaz Nejatian.
Key forward markers from the Q4 2025 outlook:

  • Acquisitions expected to rise ≥ 35 % Q/Q as new AI-based pricing tools ramp.

  • Revenue projected to fall ~35 % Q/Q due to deliberately low Q3 inventory levels.

  • Contribution margin to dip below Q3’s 2.2 % near-term before improving into 2026.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss targeted at $45 M–$55 M in Q4.

  • Long-term goal: breakeven Adjusted Net Income by end of 2026 (12-month run-rate).

Nejatian opened his first report with a decisive reset:

“We are refounding Opendoor as a software and AI company… our path to profitability is clear: transact with more sellers, strengthen unit economics through better pricing and resale speed, and be ruthless on expenses.”

Key priorities outlined:

  1. Scale Acquisitions – double home-buying run-rate since September; 230 homes per week entering contract by late October.

  2. Improve Unit Economics – track homes on-market > 120 days (up to 51 %) to speed resale.

  3. Build Operating Leverage – fixed Opex flat ex-$15 M one-time CEO award.

Earnings Are Out

Live

Here’s your post-earnings recap for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) — built off the pre-earnings baseline you provided and the just-released Q3 2025 results.

Metric Estimate Actual Result
Revenue $882 M $915 M ✅ Beat
EPS (GAAP) –$0.07 –$0.12 ❌ Miss
Gross Margin ~7.5 % 7.2 % ❌ Miss (slightly)
Contribution Margin 2.8 – 3.3 % (guided) 2.2 % ❌ Miss
Adjusted EBITDA –$28 M to –$21 M (guided) –$33 M ❌ Miss

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reports third-quarter 2025 results after the close today, a release that comes as the company races to redefine itself in one of the toughest housing environments in recent memory.

The home-flipping pioneer, once the face of algorithmic real-estate disruption, is now trying to evolve into a distributed, agent-powered marketplace. Its new model lets real-estate agents deliver Opendoor’s instant-offer capabilities directly to sellers, creating what management calls a “flywheel” of more leads, faster conversions, and lower capital intensity.

The stock, which has rallied sharply since midsummer, will now face showing the 879% stock increase over the last 6 months was justified. 

What to Expect When Opendoor Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 2024)
Revenue $882 million $1.38 billion
EPS (Normalized) –$0.07 –$0.10
Full-Year 2025 Revenue $4.13 billion $5.15 billion
Full-Year 2025 EPS –$0.26 –$0.37

Analysts expect Opendoor’s revenue to decline roughly 36% year over year, reflecting fewer home acquisitions and resales, while losses are projected to narrow modestly as cost discipline improves.

Growth estimates for the next twelve months suggest the early benefits of the company’s pivot, EPS growth of 30.7% for the current quarter versus 13.9% for the S&P 500, but the path to sustainable profitability remains steep.

Key Areas to Watch When Opendoor Reports

1. Execution on the Agent-Led Platform- CEO Carrie Wheeler described the shift to a multi-product, agent-delivered platform as “the most important strategic change in our history.” Agents now act as distribution partners, offering sellers a menu of options: a cash offer, a traditional listing, or a hybrid of both. Early pilots showed 2× higher conversion to final offers and 5× higher listing conversions, metrics investors will watch for scaling progress.

2. The Cash Plus Hybrid Product- Cash Plus, launched in select markets, provides sellers immediate liquidity while retaining upside if the home sells for more later. CFO Selim Freiha said it’s a better risk-adjusted, capital-light product that still targets similar contribution margins as traditional offers which is critical for reducing balance-sheet leverage while broadening appeal.

3. Contribution Margin and EBITDA Path- In Q2 2025, Opendoor achieved its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years, posting $23 million versus a $5 million loss a year ago, with contribution margins of 4.4%. Management guided for Q3 contribution margin to fall to 2.8–3.3%, and adjusted EBITDA to range between –$28 million and –$21 million amid seasonal weakness and wider spreads.

4. Macro Housing Headwinds- Persistent 7%+ mortgage rates and record delistings have curtailed both buyer demand and resale clearance. Management noted conditions had “stabilized but remain well below early-year levels,” tempering Q3 and Q4 expectations.

5. Inventory and Capital Management- Opendoor ended Q2 with 4,538 homes valued at $1.5 billion in inventory and $1.1 billion in total capital, including $789 million in unrestricted cash. With $7.8 billion in borrowing capacity and a recent $325 million convertible note due 2030, the company has extended maturities and shored up liquidity for its transition period

Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings

Continue Reading

Meme Stock Favorite Opendoor Is Surging Once Again. Look Out Below?
Rich Duprey | Jul 24, 2025

Meme Stock Favorite Opendoor Is Surging Once Again. Look Out Below?

A Meme Stock Rollercoaster Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is surging 25% in morning trading today, reigniting excitement among retail investors who…
Live: Will Opendoor Rally After Earnings Tonight?
Eric Bleeker | Aug 5, 2025

Live: Will Opendoor Rally After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Opendoor Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Opendoor Rockets 80% Higher: A Real Rebound or Meme Mania?
Rich Duprey | Sep 12, 2025

Opendoor Rockets 80% Higher: A Real Rebound or Meme Mania?

Opening the Door to Meteoric Gains Residential real estate stock Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) experienced a dramatic turnaround yesterday. Shares of…
Opendoor’s Meme-Driven Rally Collapses: The Warning Signs Investors Missed
Rich Duprey | Jul 30, 2025

Opendoor’s Meme-Driven Rally Collapses: The Warning Signs Investors Missed

Closing the Door on Meme Stock Hype In mid-July, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) became the darling of the meme stock crowd,…
Opendoor Is Expanding Its iBuying Program Nationally. Lock in Profits Now and Sell
Rich Duprey | Sep 18, 2025

Opendoor Is Expanding Its iBuying Program Nationally. Lock in Profits Now and Sell

Innovative real estate disruptor Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) sent its stock soaring over 14% higher yesterday following a pivotal disclosure in…
Opendoor Is Relentless as Stock Surges Again. Is It the Next Carvana?
Rich Duprey | Jul 21, 2025

Opendoor Is Relentless as Stock Surges Again. Is It the Next Carvana?

A Meteoric Surge Ignites Hype Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is on fire, skyrocketing 75% in midday trading Monday, after a jaw-dropping…
Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?
Chris MacDonald | Sep 19, 2024

Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is certainly an intriguing stock to many investors. The company is focused on simplifying home sales by…
Trump Eyes “National Housing Emergency” — Are Opendoor, Zillow, and DHI Buys?
Rich Duprey | Sep 3, 2025

Trump Eyes “National Housing Emergency” — Are Opendoor, Zillow, and DHI Buys?

In a bold move to address the escalating U.S. housing affordability crisis, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that President Trump…
Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Opendoor Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like…

Top Gaining Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 21,251,909
+$35.84
+23.13%
$190.82
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 324,924
+$92.08
+10.02%
$1,011.13
APA
APA Vol: 16,423,424
+$1.98
+9.14%
$23.64
Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 4,254,388
+$21.23
+8.94%
$258.79
Parker Hannifin
PH Vol: 1,751,910
+$60.00
+7.75%
$834.15

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 28,892,167
-$9.93
24.33%
$30.88
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 18,378,129
-$41.54
17.45%
$196.46
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 2,049,659
-$19.70
10.72%
$164.01
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 8,135,696
-$10.50
9.61%
$98.81
PTC
PTC Vol: 2,327,554
-$16.04
8.44%
$173.93