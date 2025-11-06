Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings
Quick Read
- Opendoor (OPEN) stock surged 879% over the last six months ahead of tonight’s earnings report.
- Opendoor posted its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years at $23M in Q2 2025.
- The company is pivoting from algorithmic home-flipping to an agent-powered marketplace model to reduce capital intensity.
Live Updates
Conference Call Up Next
Opendoor’s conference call will kick of at 5 pm ET. There will also be a live Q&A session on the Robinhood App where investors or readers can drop questions.
Takeaways From Opendoor's Quarterly Earnings
Opendoor’s reset quarter is more about building than performance.
Revenue slightly beat expectations, but margins cratered, and the stock’s 7 % after-hours slide reflects investor skepticism on the “AI pivot” timeline.
The bullish lens: inventory discipline, a strong liquidity position, and early signs of faster acquisitions could set up stabilization into 2026.
The bear case: unit margins near 2 % and half the inventory aging past 120 days show that profitability remains elusive.
Bottom line — OPEN 2.0 is now officially a turnaround story, not an iBuying play. Execution, not innovation headlines, will decide whether this refounding delivers shareholder returns.
AI-Powered Platform Relaunch – Over a dozen AI products launched to automate pricing, resale velocity, and customer experience.
Liquidity & Balance Sheet – $962 M cash; $1.45 B total liquidity (cash + restricted). Debt trimmed ~$500 M YTD.
Unit Economics Pressure – Contribution profit per home dropped ~40 % Q/Q to $8 K.
Cultural Reset – Nejatian eliminated consultants, returned staff to office, and framed 2026 breakeven as the accountability yardstick.
Operating Metrics
Taking a look at year-over-year operating metrics. Comps are tough this year, but here is what it looks like.
|Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$915 M vs $1.38 B
|▼ 34 %
|Gross Profit
|$66 M vs $105 M
|▼ 37 %
|Net Loss
|–$90 M vs –$78 M
|Wider loss (+15 %)
|Homes Sold
|2,568 vs 3,615
|▼ 29 %
|Homes Purchased
|1,169 vs 3,504
|▼ 67 %
|Inventory Value
|$1.05 B vs $2.15 B
|▼ 51 %
|Homes > 120 Days Old
|51 % vs 23 %
|⚠ Backlog up sharply
Guidance and Outlook
Management scrapped traditional quarter-by-quarter guidance, citing a “re-founding” under new CEO Kaz Nejatian.
Key forward markers from the Q4 2025 outlook:
-
Acquisitions expected to rise ≥ 35 % Q/Q as new AI-based pricing tools ramp.
-
Revenue projected to fall ~35 % Q/Q due to deliberately low Q3 inventory levels.
-
Contribution margin to dip below Q3’s 2.2 % near-term before improving into 2026.
-
Adjusted EBITDA loss targeted at $45 M–$55 M in Q4.
-
Long-term goal: breakeven Adjusted Net Income by end of 2026 (12-month run-rate).
Nejatian opened his first report with a decisive reset:
“We are refounding Opendoor as a software and AI company… our path to profitability is clear: transact with more sellers, strengthen unit economics through better pricing and resale speed, and be ruthless on expenses.”
Key priorities outlined:
-
Scale Acquisitions – double home-buying run-rate since September; 230 homes per week entering contract by late October.
-
Improve Unit Economics – track homes on-market > 120 days (up to 51 %) to speed resale.
-
Build Operating Leverage – fixed Opex flat ex-$15 M one-time CEO award.
Earnings Are Out
Here’s your post-earnings recap for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) — built off the pre-earnings baseline you provided and the just-released Q3 2025 results.
|Metric
|Estimate
|Actual
|Result
|Revenue
|$882 M
|$915 M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.07
|–$0.12
|❌ Miss
|Gross Margin
|~7.5 %
|7.2 %
|❌ Miss (slightly)
|Contribution Margin
|2.8 – 3.3 % (guided)
|2.2 %
|❌ Miss
|Adjusted EBITDA
|–$28 M to –$21 M (guided)
|–$33 M
|❌ Miss
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reports third-quarter 2025 results after the close today, a release that comes as the company races to redefine itself in one of the toughest housing environments in recent memory.
The home-flipping pioneer, once the face of algorithmic real-estate disruption, is now trying to evolve into a distributed, agent-powered marketplace. Its new model lets real-estate agents deliver Opendoor’s instant-offer capabilities directly to sellers, creating what management calls a “flywheel” of more leads, faster conversions, and lower capital intensity.
The stock, which has rallied sharply since midsummer, will now face showing the 879% stock increase over the last 6 months was justified.
What to Expect When Opendoor Reports Tonight
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 2024)
|Revenue
|$882 million
|$1.38 billion
|EPS (Normalized)
|–$0.07
|–$0.10
|Full-Year 2025 Revenue
|$4.13 billion
|$5.15 billion
|Full-Year 2025 EPS
|–$0.26
|–$0.37
Analysts expect Opendoor’s revenue to decline roughly 36% year over year, reflecting fewer home acquisitions and resales, while losses are projected to narrow modestly as cost discipline improves.
Growth estimates for the next twelve months suggest the early benefits of the company’s pivot, EPS growth of 30.7% for the current quarter versus 13.9% for the S&P 500, but the path to sustainable profitability remains steep.
Key Areas to Watch When Opendoor Reports
1. Execution on the Agent-Led Platform- CEO Carrie Wheeler described the shift to a multi-product, agent-delivered platform as “the most important strategic change in our history.” Agents now act as distribution partners, offering sellers a menu of options: a cash offer, a traditional listing, or a hybrid of both. Early pilots showed 2× higher conversion to final offers and 5× higher listing conversions, metrics investors will watch for scaling progress.
2. The Cash Plus Hybrid Product- Cash Plus, launched in select markets, provides sellers immediate liquidity while retaining upside if the home sells for more later. CFO Selim Freiha said it’s a better risk-adjusted, capital-light product that still targets similar contribution margins as traditional offers which is critical for reducing balance-sheet leverage while broadening appeal.
3. Contribution Margin and EBITDA Path- In Q2 2025, Opendoor achieved its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years, posting $23 million versus a $5 million loss a year ago, with contribution margins of 4.4%. Management guided for Q3 contribution margin to fall to 2.8–3.3%, and adjusted EBITDA to range between –$28 million and –$21 million amid seasonal weakness and wider spreads.
4. Macro Housing Headwinds- Persistent 7%+ mortgage rates and record delistings have curtailed both buyer demand and resale clearance. Management noted conditions had “stabilized but remain well below early-year levels,” tempering Q3 and Q4 expectations.
5. Inventory and Capital Management- Opendoor ended Q2 with 4,538 homes valued at $1.5 billion in inventory and $1.1 billion in total capital, including $789 million in unrestricted cash. With $7.8 billion in borrowing capacity and a recent $325 million convertible note due 2030, the company has extended maturities and shored up liquidity for its transition period