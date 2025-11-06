Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Opendoor (OPEN) stock surged 879% over the last six months ahead of tonight’s earnings report.

Opendoor posted its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years at $23M in Q2 2025.

The company is pivoting from algorithmic home-flipping to an agent-powered marketplace model to reduce capital intensity.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reports third-quarter 2025 results after the close today, a release that comes as the company races to redefine itself in one of the toughest housing environments in recent memory.

The home-flipping pioneer, once the face of algorithmic real-estate disruption, is now trying to evolve into a distributed, agent-powered marketplace. Its new model lets real-estate agents deliver Opendoor’s instant-offer capabilities directly to sellers, creating what management calls a “flywheel” of more leads, faster conversions, and lower capital intensity.

The stock, which has rallied sharply since midsummer, will now face showing the 879% stock increase over the last 6 months was justified.

What to Expect When Opendoor Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 2024) Revenue $882 million $1.38 billion EPS (Normalized) –$0.07 –$0.10 Full-Year 2025 Revenue $4.13 billion $5.15 billion Full-Year 2025 EPS –$0.26 –$0.37

Analysts expect Opendoor’s revenue to decline roughly 36% year over year, reflecting fewer home acquisitions and resales, while losses are projected to narrow modestly as cost discipline improves.

Growth estimates for the next twelve months suggest the early benefits of the company’s pivot, EPS growth of 30.7% for the current quarter versus 13.9% for the S&P 500, but the path to sustainable profitability remains steep.

Key Areas to Watch When Opendoor Reports

1. Execution on the Agent-Led Platform- CEO Carrie Wheeler described the shift to a multi-product, agent-delivered platform as “the most important strategic change in our history.” Agents now act as distribution partners, offering sellers a menu of options: a cash offer, a traditional listing, or a hybrid of both. Early pilots showed 2× higher conversion to final offers and 5× higher listing conversions, metrics investors will watch for scaling progress.

2. The Cash Plus Hybrid Product- Cash Plus, launched in select markets, provides sellers immediate liquidity while retaining upside if the home sells for more later. CFO Selim Freiha said it’s a better risk-adjusted, capital-light product that still targets similar contribution margins as traditional offers which is critical for reducing balance-sheet leverage while broadening appeal.

3. Contribution Margin and EBITDA Path- In Q2 2025, Opendoor achieved its first adjusted EBITDA profit in three years, posting $23 million versus a $5 million loss a year ago, with contribution margins of 4.4%. Management guided for Q3 contribution margin to fall to 2.8–3.3%, and adjusted EBITDA to range between –$28 million and –$21 million amid seasonal weakness and wider spreads.

4. Macro Housing Headwinds- Persistent 7%+ mortgage rates and record delistings have curtailed both buyer demand and resale clearance. Management noted conditions had “stabilized but remain well below early-year levels,” tempering Q3 and Q4 expectations.

5. Inventory and Capital Management- Opendoor ended Q2 with 4,538 homes valued at $1.5 billion in inventory and $1.1 billion in total capital, including $789 million in unrestricted cash. With $7.8 billion in borrowing capacity and a recent $325 million convertible note due 2030, the company has extended maturities and shored up liquidity for its transition period