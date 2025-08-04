Live: Will Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rally After Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Revenue visibility remains strong, but pace of new Axon Cloud bookings will drive sentiment.

Shares have rallied post-earnings for four straight quarters — guidance update will determine if that trend continues

Axon Enterprise (Nasdaq: AXON) reports Q2 2025 results after market close, following a Q1 in which the company again beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. With bookings growing at a double-digit clip and Axon Cloud ARR now surpassing $700 million, investor focus has shifted to sustainability: Can the company navigate tougher comps and scaling newer verticals like FedGov and international law enforcement? This report will need to show both margin resilience and pipeline momentum to justify the premium valuation.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $553.21 million

– EPS (Normalized): $1.10

– FY 2025 Revenue: $2.26 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $4.55

Consensus implies 21% YoY revenue growth, modestly decelerating from prior quarters. EPS is expected to grow ~25% YoY as operating leverage in the cloud segment improves. Full-year guidance was raised last quarter and may be revised again.

Key Areas to Watch

Axon Cloud Growth and ARR

Cloud ARR reached $713M in Q1 (+46% YoY), with strong contribution from evidence management and AI tools. Investors will look for ARR to approach $750M and for growth rates to hold near 40%+.

International and Federal Momentum

International revenue more than doubled last quarter, and Federal demand is accelerating. Commentary on pipeline health, funding cycles, and procurement timing will be critical.

Bookings and Net Revenue Retention

Q1 bookings were up 20% YoY, and net revenue retention topped 120%. Analysts will watch whether these metrics accelerate — particularly as state and local police budgets tighten.

Gross Margin and Operating Efficiency

Adjusted gross margin rose to 65.4% in Q1. With mix shifting toward software, investors want to see if margins can continue expanding without impacting growth investments.

AI and Product Innovation Updates

Axon has increasingly integrated AI into bodycam workflows and transcription tools. Any updates on adoption, productivity gains, or monetization could reinforce the long-term narrative.

