Live: Will Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rally After Earnings Today?

Key Points
-
Revenue visibility remains strong, but pace of new Axon Cloud bookings will drive sentiment.
-
Shares have rallied post-earnings for four straight quarters — guidance update will determine if that trend continues
-
Live Updates
First Reaction
Post-Earnings Move: 🔼 +4.38%
What Happened:
-
Revenue: $669M (vs. $553M est) ✅ Beat by 21%
-
Adj. EPS: $2.12 (vs. $1.10 est) ✅ Beat by 93%
-
Adjusted EBITDA: $172M, margin steady at 25.7%
-
ARR: $1.2B (+39% YoY), NRR: 124%
-
Platform Solutions revenue: +86% YoY
-
Q2 Bookings: $10.7B in future contracted revenue, up 43% YoY
Management also raised full-year guidance:
-
FY25 Revenue: $2.65–$2.73B (up from $2.60–$2.70B)
-
Adj. EBITDA: $665M–$685M (was $650M–$675M)2025-08-04-Axon-reports…
Why the Stock Jumped:
-
Massive across-the-board beat — revenue, EPS, ARR, margin, and guidance
-
Software momentum accelerating (SaaS gross margin up to 78.9%)
-
Federal and international traction bolstering pipeline visibility
-
Cloud ARR still growing >39% YoY, validating Axon’s transition into a high-multiple SaaS story
Despite macro, Axon is delivering sustained 30%+ growth with margin leverage — a rare combo.
My Take:
This was a “raise and reignite” quarter. Axon not only beat lofty expectations, it extended its lead in software scale and bookings momentum. Cloud ARR and NRR metrics are enterprise-grade, and upside in Platform Solutions points to emerging catalysts (counter-drone, VR).
At 25% EBITDA margins and a Rule of 40 north of 60, Axon is executing like a top-tier cloud platform — not just a hardware vendor.
Expect buy-side to refresh valuation comps, with SaaS multiples likely to support continued upside.
What Changed This Quarter:
-
Revenue and EPS dramatically exceeded Street
-
FY25 guidance raised across the board
-
ARR crossed $1.2B milestone
-
Platform Solutions revenue +86% YoY
-
⬇ Free cash flow negative at –$111M due to heavy CapEx and receivables growth
Guidance Update:
Axon raised full-year revenue guidance to $2.65B–$2.73B (from $2.60B–$2.70B), representing 29% growth at midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA guidance now $665M–$685M (up from $650M–$675M), implying stable 25% margins despite tariff headwinds
Earnings out and Axon up 1.36%
Blowout quarter from Axon with revenue up 33% YoY and non-GAAP EPS surging to $2.12, nearly doubling Street estimates. Software & Services revenue grew 39% YoY to $292M, while Annual Recurring Revenue hit $1.2B (+39%). Management raised FY25 guidance across both revenue and EBITDA — a major positive for sentiment.
Despite a GAAP net income of just $0.44/share due to SBC, the company maintained a 25.7% adjusted EBITDA margin, signaling solid operating leverage in cloud.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|Revenue
|$669M
|$553.2M
|✅ Beat
|Adj. EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$2.12
|$1.10
|✅ Beat
|Adj. EBITDA
|$172M
|~$137M est.¹
|✅ Beat
|Gross Margin (Adj.)
|63.3%
|63.0% est.¹
|✅ Beat
|FY25 Revenue Guidance
|$2.65B–$2.73B
|$2.60B–$2.70B
|✅ Raise
How AXON Performed After Recent Earnings
Axon has delivered four straight post-earnings gains, with an average 7-day move of +7.8%. Guidance strength has been the key driver of these moves.
|Quarter
|Earnings Date
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|May 7, 2025
|+3.71%
|+9.49%
|+15.37%
|Q4 2024
|Feb 25, 2025
|+5.43%
|+9.61%
|+10.80%
|Q3 2024
|Nov 7, 2024
|+1.33%
|+3.45%
|+5.48%
|Q2 2024
|Aug 6, 2024
|+3.04%
|+6.72%
|+11.13%
Axon Enterprise (Nasdaq: AXON) reports Q2 2025 results after market close, following a Q1 in which the company again beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. With bookings growing at a double-digit clip and Axon Cloud ARR now surpassing $700 million, investor focus has shifted to sustainability: Can the company navigate tougher comps and scaling newer verticals like FedGov and international law enforcement? This report will need to show both margin resilience and pipeline momentum to justify the premium valuation.
What to Expect
– Revenue: $553.21 million
– EPS (Normalized): $1.10
– FY 2025 Revenue: $2.26 billion
– FY 2025 EPS: $4.55
Consensus implies 21% YoY revenue growth, modestly decelerating from prior quarters. EPS is expected to grow ~25% YoY as operating leverage in the cloud segment improves. Full-year guidance was raised last quarter and may be revised again.
Key Areas to Watch
Axon Cloud Growth and ARR
Cloud ARR reached $713M in Q1 (+46% YoY), with strong contribution from evidence management and AI tools. Investors will look for ARR to approach $750M and for growth rates to hold near 40%+.
International and Federal Momentum
International revenue more than doubled last quarter, and Federal demand is accelerating. Commentary on pipeline health, funding cycles, and procurement timing will be critical.
Bookings and Net Revenue Retention
Q1 bookings were up 20% YoY, and net revenue retention topped 120%. Analysts will watch whether these metrics accelerate — particularly as state and local police budgets tighten.
Gross Margin and Operating Efficiency
Adjusted gross margin rose to 65.4% in Q1. With mix shifting toward software, investors want to see if margins can continue expanding without impacting growth investments.
AI and Product Innovation Updates
Axon has increasingly integrated AI into bodycam workflows and transcription tools. Any updates on adoption, productivity gains, or monetization could reinforce the long-term narrative.
