Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Goldman Sachs also upgraded Peloton to a buy rating, citing a turnaround at the company.

Analysts at Bank of America see substantial upside for LegalZoom (LZ).

The firm just upgraded the stock to a buy rating with a price target of $12, citing the addition of strategic AI collaborations.”

That includes its new partnerships with Perplexity and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which help “create a new funnel of throughput” as AI usage simultaneously accelerates the use of legal services online. The collaborations also underscore the shifting role of AI as a longer-term opportunity for LegalZoom, as reported by CNBC.

Last trading at $8.37 support, we’d like to see LZ initially retest $9.75.

Nvidia

Analysts at Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia (NVDA) as it heads into earnings. The firm cited NVDA’s data center opportunity as a key driver.

Just yesterday, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $185, with a buy rating. As noted by CNBC, “Analyst James Schneider said that even though investor expectations are high heading into fiscal second-quarter results at the end of August, the chipmaker should have no trouble rising to the occasion.”

In addition, according to Mizuho Securities, the NVDA dip following earnings from Super Micro Computer and Advanced Micro Devices is a buying opportunity.

NVDA is up about $1 at $181.71 in premarket. We’d like to see it test $200 shortly.

Peloton

Goldman Sachs also upgraded Peloton (PTON) to a buy rating, citing a turnaround at the company.

The firm raised its PTON price target to $11.50, noting, ““n total, we see PTON as a story with new [management], new initiatives aimed at platform growth and monetization for the next few years and a scope for higher incremental returns on capital in the form of free cash flow conversion,” as quoted by CNBC.

PTON is up slightly in premarket at $7.45. From here, we’d like to see it initially test $10.

Live Nation

Goldman Sachs also reiterated its buy on Live Nation (LYV).

“We reiterate our Buy rating on shares of Live Nation and increase our Price Target to $168 ($162 prior) following 2Q25 results that featured better than expected performance in Concerts, and ~in-line Sponsorships & Ticketing,” as quoted by CNBC.

Last trading at $148.27, we’d like to see LYV retest $157.50.

Emerson Electric

Analysts at Bank of America say Emerson Electric (EMR) could benefit from manufacturing shifting back to the U.S.

While recent earnings were mixed, dented by weak sales and a lowered outlook, the firm believes the pullback is an opportunity to buy pure-play automation on the cheap.

“We see Emerson as a beneficiary of US reshoring, with strong share in Life Sciences/Pharma,” they added, as also quoted by CNBC. “An aggregate of $216bn of reshoring announcements have been made so far this year.”

