Stock Market Live August 12: Positive Inflation News Pushes S&P 500 (VOO) Higher Yalcin Sonat / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Inflation for July came in milder than expected at 2.7%.

Core inflation ran hotter at 3.1%.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Economists were expecting US consumer prices (i.e. inflation) to rise 2.8% in July. Today, the official number came out, it was milder than expected… and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is moving higher.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that the consumer price index increased 2.7% in July, slightly better than expected, and helped by falling gas prices. “Core” inflation, which doesn’t count changes in the cost of food and energy, ran hotter, however, at 3.1%, versus a forecast for 3%. Long story short, we’re not out of the inflation woods yet, but because the headline number at least was better than expected, the “Voo” is up 0.5% premarket.

Will it last? Tune in two days from now, when BLS will report on the producer price index for a glimpse at where whole prices are trending. If that number looks mild, the chances of a Fed interest rate cut this year should increase, and the stock market will probably rejoice.

Earnings

Ad-seller PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) reported $0.05 per share in Q2 profit last night, where Wall Street had expected a big $0.16 loss. Sales were also ahead of expectations at $71.1 million. PubMatic warned, however, that full year revenue will be no more than $66 million instead of the Street-predicted $70.8 million, and PubMatic shares are down more than 30% in premarket trading.

3-D printer-maker 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported a $0.07 loss on Q2 sales of $94.8 million last night, missing on both top and bottom lines, but its stock is up a fraction of a percent premarket.

S&P 500 component company Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported its fiscal Q4 2025 results this morning. The medical products distributor beat earnings forecasts by a nickel, reporting $2.08 per share in profit. Sales, however, fell short of estimates at $60.2 billion, and Cardinal Health shares are down more than 7% permarket.

Stablecoin issuer and June IPO Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) reported a Q2 loss of $4.48 per share, on revenue of $658 million. The stock is up more than 12% permarket.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. See our top picks while they’re still available.