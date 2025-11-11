Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Hits Pause on Shutdown-End Rally

Live Updates

It’s the beginning of the end… of the Great Government Shutdown of 2025.

Last night, in a 60-40 vote, the U.S. Senate passed several bills to (1) fund SNAP, WIC, and veterans’ benefits through the end of fiscal 2026; (2) restore funding generally across the government through January 30; and (3) and reverse federal government employee layoffs that had taken place earlier in the shutdown. The funding bills next go to the U.S. House for approval, with a vote expected as early as Wednesday, and President Trump is expected to then sign the combined legislation into law, ending the government shutdown that has already lasted 41 days, and today enters its 42nd.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) reacted positively to this prospect yesterday, closing up nearly 1.6%, but today it’s giving back some of those gains, and opening 0.2% lower.

Earnings

Not just the shutdown, but earnings season also appears to be winding down, with the majority of S&P 500 companies (and companies generally) having already reported their Q3 results. As for the stragglers…

Educator Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported breakeven earnings last night, six cents better than the $0.06 per share loss that analysts expected. Revenue was also a positive surprise at $77.7 million for the quarter, and Chegg stock is up 5% this morning.

Advertising company PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) beat earnings by a quarter last night with a surprise profit of $0.03 per share. Quarterly revenue of $68 million was $4 million more than expected, and Q4 guidance was right on target with analyst forecasts at $75 million.

PubMatic stock is up nearly 29%.

Space stock Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) also surprised to the upside with a $0.03 per share loss, better than the $0.10 per share loss that had been expected. Revenue of $155 million beat forecasts by $2.5 million, and Rocket Lab stock is up better than 8% despite delaying its Neutron launch into 2026.