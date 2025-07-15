Stock Market Live July 15: Today's S&P 500 (VOO) Rise Is No Surprise Inna Kot / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Inflation numbers came in at 2.7% Tuesday.

Food and energy costs were higher.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday morning that the consumer price index rose 0.3% in June, which is exactly what economists had predicted would happen. The monthly increase puts the annual inflation rate at 2.7% currently — also in line with expectations.

“Core” inflation (which excludes food and energy costs, both of which rose in June) was both better and worse, up only 0.2% for the month of June, but tracking for 2.9% annual inflation. Again, however, this is all exactly as economists had predicted.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is pretty pleased with the news, and up 0.5% premarket.

Earnings

Earnings are starting to come in fast and furious with multiple big bank S&P 500 component companies reporting Q2 results.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported $1.60 per share in profit, $0.20 better than expected.

Citigroup (NYSE: C) reported $1.96 per share in Q2 profits, $0.35 better than expected.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) reported $4.96 per share, $0.48 better than expected.

In each case, revenue also exceeded expectations.

Analyst Calls

Outside of banking, S&P 500 component company Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) gets an upgrade to overweight from J.P. Morgan with a $109 price target. And fellow component company Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is similarly upgraded to buy by Roth/MKM, with a $135 price target.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now