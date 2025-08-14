Live: Will Quantum Computing (QUBT) Pop After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Welcome to Our Quantum Computing Earnings Live Blog! We expect Quantum Computing to report at about 4:05 p.m. ET, but will be watching for their earnings after market close.

Analyst expectations remain low with a $0.06 EPS loss and $100K in revenue; sentiment hinges on Fab 1 execution.

QCI’s photonic chip foundry in Tempe is now operational, with production orders underway and international demand emerging.

Dirac-3 machines now generating research traction with NASA and academic institutions, but commercialization pace is still gradual.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Quantum Computing (Nasdaq: QUBT) reports Q2 results after the close, following a stretch of high volatility driven by investor interest in photonics and quantum computing. After raising over $90 million in early 2025, QCI now enters its next commercial phase with Fab 1 online and customer delivery beginning.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Quantum Computing’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

Estimates Snapshot

Q2 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $100,000

EPS (Normalized): –$0.06

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $700,000

EPS: –$0.07

Key Areas to Watch

Foundry Ramp and Fab 2 Signals

QCI’s Tempe-based TFLN photonic chip foundry began early production in Q2. Management says five purchase orders are in hand, including international buyers, and discussions around a second facility (Fab 2) have already begun. Commercial Revenue vs. R&D Pilots

Recent wins with TU Delft (Netherlands) and a major automotive OEM show traction in vibrometry and reservoir computing, but revenue remains lumpy and concentrated in R&D budgets rather than recurring commercial streams. Dirac-3 Traction in Federal and Academic Markets

Collaborations with NASA Langley and Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Sloan Kettering, Rockefeller, Weill Cornell) validate QCI’s optimization tech, but monetization timelines and scaling strategy remain unclear. Leadership and Vision Post-McGann

Founder Yuping Huang now serves as interim CEO following Dr. McGann’s retirement. Investors will assess strategic clarity, especially in balancing foundry scale-up and hardware/software deployment. Cash Burn vs. Capital Position

Despite $166M in cash at Q1-end, QCI reported over $8M in quarterly operating expenses. Investors will look for discipline in spending as revenue generation remains nascent.

