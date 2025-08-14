Live: Will Quantum Computing (QUBT) Pop After Q2 Earnings Today?

Key Points
- Analyst expectations remain low with a $0.06 EPS loss and $100K in revenue; sentiment hinges on Fab 1 execution.
- QCI’s photonic chip foundry in Tempe is now operational, with production orders underway and international demand emerging.
- Dirac-3 machines now generating research traction with NASA and academic institutions, but commercialization pace is still gradual.
Live Updates
QUBT On AI & Other New Client Engagements
Here’s QUBT CEO Yuping Huang on AI opportunities and other new customer wins. Transcription is via S&P Capital IQ:
“This quarter, we saw a new traction in our quantum AI portfolio. During the quarter, a major global automotive manufacturer purchase one of our [ mic ] reservoir computing systems which will be used to explore edge-based machine learning applications such as time series protection and image recognition.
This is an important proof point for real-world use of our reservoir ] computing platform. Subsequent to the quarter in July 2025, we announced a new commercial order from a top 5 U.S. bank, marking the first domestic commercial sale of our Quantum Cybersecurity Solution, underscoring recent demand for Quantum’s secure data protection. We also advanced our work with strategic government partners.
During the quarter, we were awarded a subcontract valued at over 400,000 to support NASA’s Langley Research Center. Under this contract, we are applying our Dirac-3 [ Quanta ] optimization machine to develop a quantum-based technology for removing solar noise from space-based LIDAR data. An issue that has historically limited NASA’s ability to block reliable data atmospheric observations.
This builds on our prior work with NASA and highlights the real-world value of our Quantum systems for scientific applications. Continue to be a significant partner to government institutions remains a key goal for us, and we continue to make progress subsequent to this quarter, announcing [indiscernible] [ equivalent ] contract from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology last week.”
Still No Quarterly Results on QUBT's Investor Relations
Quantum shares are still down about 3%.
Revenue came in lighter than expected at $61,000 versus expectations of $100,000. However, with those numbers so small that miss shouldn’t matter too much.
What might matter more is the company’s reported losses. The company’s press release isn’t hosted on their investor relations site (which, seems like a disservice to the company’s investors).
We have found it and are going through it in more detail.
One note: the company’s loss is mostly from the fair value of derivatives. Overall, operating expenses were $10.2 million. that’s slightly above Wall Street expectations at closer to $9.25 million, but isn’t overly concerning.
The company’s conference call starts at 4:30 and should be the factor that moves the stock the most tomorrow.
Slow Investor Relations Site
We still don’t have a press release on Quantum Computing’s Investor Relations site, which is unfortunate.
In particular we want to see more details on that second quarter loss.
Wall Street was expecting a GAAP loss of $9.2 million. If the company reported a loss of $36.5 million, what are the details?
Shares Trending Down Now
Shares of Quantum are now down about 3.5% after their earnings release.
Earnings Are Out
It looks like $61,000 in revenue last quarter with a net loss of $36.5 million.
We’re going to provide more analysis momentarily but that’s the flash number.
Market Almost Closed - Get Ready for Earnings
The market is almost closed and we’re waiting for Quantum Computing’s earnings. The stock is down about 3.9% in late trading. Many ‘momentum’ stocks fell today after new data showed wholesale inflation rose by .9% in July, far ahead of expectations.
Analyst Targets
Consensus Rating:
- 1 Buy
- 1 Hold
- 1 Underperform
Price Targets:
- High: $22.00
- Low: $15.00
- Average: $18.50
- Implied Upside: +13.3%
Quantum Computing (Nasdaq: QUBT) reports Q2 results after the close, following a stretch of high volatility driven by investor interest in photonics and quantum computing. After raising over $90 million in early 2025, QCI now enters its next commercial phase with Fab 1 online and customer delivery beginning.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Quantum Computing’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
Estimates Snapshot
Q2 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:
- Revenue: $100,000
- EPS (Normalized): –$0.06
Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:
- Revenue: $700,000
- EPS: –$0.07
Key Areas to Watch
- Foundry Ramp and Fab 2 Signals
QCI’s Tempe-based TFLN photonic chip foundry began early production in Q2. Management says five purchase orders are in hand, including international buyers, and discussions around a second facility (Fab 2) have already begun.
- Commercial Revenue vs. R&D Pilots
Recent wins with TU Delft (Netherlands) and a major automotive OEM show traction in vibrometry and reservoir computing, but revenue remains lumpy and concentrated in R&D budgets rather than recurring commercial streams.
- Dirac-3 Traction in Federal and Academic Markets
Collaborations with NASA Langley and Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Sloan Kettering, Rockefeller, Weill Cornell) validate QCI’s optimization tech, but monetization timelines and scaling strategy remain unclear.
- Leadership and Vision Post-McGann
Founder Yuping Huang now serves as interim CEO following Dr. McGann’s retirement. Investors will assess strategic clarity, especially in balancing foundry scale-up and hardware/software deployment.
- Cash Burn vs. Capital Position
Despite $166M in cash at Q1-end, QCI reported over $8M in quarterly operating expenses. Investors will look for discipline in spending as revenue generation remains nascent.
