Live: Will Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Soar After Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
Here are the key figures Wall Street will be watching for:
- Revenue: $882 million
- Adjusted EPS: $2.63
Live Updates
Conference Call At 5 P.M. ET
More Details on Fabrinet's Earnings
FN | Fabrinet Q4’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $2.65 [✅]; UP +10% YoY
- Revenue: $909.7M (Est. $910M) [✅]; UP +21% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 12.5% [✅]; UP +20 bps YoY
- Net Income: $87.2M [✅]; UP +7% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $4.7M; DOWN -93% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $910M to $950M [➖]
- Fabrinet expects continued strong demand across all business areas, which is anticipated to drive revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.
- Management remains optimistic about favorable trends extending into the upcoming quarter.
- GAAP net income per diluted share: $2.48 to $2.63 [➖]
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $2.75 to $2.90 [➖]
Other Key Q4 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $97.5M [✅]; UP +21% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $22.2M [✅]; UP +16% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 6.5% (vs. 4.8% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $306.4M; DOWN -25% YoY
- Inventories: $581.0M; UP +25% YoY
- Trade Accounts Receivable: $758.9M; UP +28% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Seamus Grady: “Our fourth quarter was exceptional, capping off a remarkable year with strong momentum. We achieved record quarterly revenue of $910 million, exceeding our guidance range. Through excellent execution, our non-GAAP EPS also reached a new all-time high. For all of fiscal year 2025, we achieved record revenue of $3.4 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year. We’re encouraged by the growing demand across all areas of our business and remain optimistic that these favorable trends will carry into the first quarter and beyond.”
Fabrinet Down 1.5% - Palo Alto Soars
Fabrinet Now Down .6%
Fabrinet’s earnings seem very solid to us, but Wall Street isn’t as impressed. Shares are down 2% at 4:23 p.m. ET.
We’ll keep evaluating them and looking if there’s anything concerning.
Guidance Looks Great
Guidance falls for revenues of $930 million at the midpoint and EPS $2.75 to $2.90.
As a reminder, this is what Wall Street was expecting:
- Revenue: $915.3 million
- Adjusted EPS: $2.74
That’s very solid guidance and outpaces the results we saw from Coherent last week.
Shares are initially up about 1%.
It's A Beat for Fabrinet
Key figures:
Adjusted EPS of $2.65
Revenue of $909.7 million.
Here’s what Wall Street expected:
- Revenue: $882 million
- Adjusted EPS: $2.63
Fabrinet Guidance Expectations
While Wall Street is focused on whether Fabrinet will ‘beat’ consensus revenue and EPS expectations for last quarter, they’ll also be watching what guidance Fabrinet provides for its Fiscal Q1.
Here’s the Q1 figures Wall Street currently expects:
- Revenue: $915.3 million
- Adjusted EPS: $2.74
Remember, Fabrinet will issue a range for its guidance, so you’ll want to see whether the midpoint of its range is above or below these figures.
Optics stocks are on fire. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is up 88% since April 21st.
There’s good reason for that optimism. It’s been nothing but great news for the company over that time. Hyperscalers are all taking up their capital spending projections as they build out massive AI data center projects. That’s music to the ears of Fabrinet investors.
And yet, this earnings season has had hiccups in the optics space. Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR) reported earnings last week and caused a broad sell-off in the space. The company had run up with gains similar to what Fabrinet has seen since late April, but issued disappointing guidance.
When a stock has nearly doubled in four months and issues disappointing earnings, it usually leads to a pretty harsh reaction. Coherent shares ended up dropping by more than 20% the day following its earnings report.
So, that’s the environment Fabrinet finds itself in tonight. The company has seen shares rallying, so its earnings had better be good or investors could be seeing red tomorrow. At 24/7 Wall St. we own shares of Fabrinet in our $500,000 AI Portfolio and will be watching tonight’s earnings closely.
Let’s look at what numbers Wall Street expects the company to post tonight.
Wall St. Consensus Figures for Fabrinet’s Q4 Earnings
Here’s the main figures to be on the lookout for when Fabrinet reports tonight. Any numbers below this revenue and EPS figure will be a ‘miss’ while anything above it will be an earnings ‘beat.’
- Revenue: $882 million
- Adjusted EPS: $2.63
When Fabrinet last reported earnings in May, here’s what they guided to for this quarter:
- Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million.
- GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.47, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
So, Wall Street currently expects revenue and EPS slightly ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance.
