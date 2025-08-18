Live: Will Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Soar After Earnings Tonight? Canva

Key Points Welcome to our Fabrinet earnings live blog! We expect the company to issue earnings at about 4:15 p.m. ET. You don’t need to do anything to receive updates. Simply leave this page open and news and analysis will begin updating automatically in the updates section below.

We expect the company to issue earnings at about 4:15 p.m. ET. You don’t need to do anything to receive updates. Here are the key figures Wall Street will be watching for: Revenue: $882 million Adjusted EPS: $2.63 Anything above those numbers is considered an ‘earnings beat.’

Anything above those numbers is considered an ‘earnings beat.’ Get More AI Stock Ideas Now: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Optics stocks are on fire. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is up 88% since April 21st.

There’s good reason for that optimism. It’s been nothing but great news for the company over that time. Hyperscalers are all taking up their capital spending projections as they build out massive AI data center projects. That’s music to the ears of Fabrinet investors.

And yet, this earnings season has had hiccups in the optics space. Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR) reported earnings last week and caused a broad sell-off in the space. The company had run up with gains similar to what Fabrinet has seen since late April, but issued disappointing guidance.

When a stock has nearly doubled in four months and issues disappointing earnings, it usually leads to a pretty harsh reaction. Coherent shares ended up dropping by more than 20% the day following its earnings report.

So, that’s the environment Fabrinet finds itself in tonight. The company has seen shares rallying, so its earnings had better be good or investors could be seeing red tomorrow. At 24/7 Wall St. we own shares of Fabrinet in our $500,000 AI Portfolio and will be watching tonight’s earnings closely.

Let’s look at what numbers Wall Street expects the company to post tonight.

Wall St. Consensus Figures for Fabrinet’s Q4 Earnings

Here’s the main figures to be on the lookout for when Fabrinet reports tonight. Any numbers below this revenue and EPS figure will be a ‘miss’ while anything above it will be an earnings ‘beat.’

Revenue: $882 million

Adjusted EPS: $2.63

When Fabrinet last reported earnings in May, here’s what they guided to for this quarter:

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.47, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

So, Wall Street currently expects revenue and EPS slightly ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance.