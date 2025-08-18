Live: Will Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) Blow Out Earnings Today? Canva

Key Points Welcome to our Palo Alto earnings live blog ! Earnings are expected to hit news wires at around 4:05 p.m. ET. All you have to do if you want to follow along is leave this live blog open and updates with news and analysis will post automatically right after Palo Alto reports.

! Earnings are expected to hit news wires at around 4:05 p.m. ET. All you have to do if you want to follow along is leave this live blog open and updates with news and analysis will post automatically right after Palo Alto reports. Here are the key numbers Wall Street is looking for from Palo Alto’s Q4: Revenue: $2.502 billion Adjusted EPS: $.89

Get More AI Stock Ideas: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) reported earnings on August 6th and saw its stock crash the next day. That’s not a great omen if you’re an investor in the security space, yet Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) will report tonight and we’ll see if the market is more welcoming to its earnings.

Overall, Palo Alto is down about 2% year-to-date, which trails the Nasdaq’s 12% gains. Performance has been a mixed bag among security stocks with Crowdstrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) up 23% year-to-date, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) down 24%, and Fortinet down 15% following its post-earnings wipeout.

Investors will have plenty to focus on with Palo Alto’s report. Let’s look at the key figures Wall Street expects.

What Wall Street Expects from Palo Alto Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Here’s the consensus for Palo Alto’s earnings tonight:

Revenue: $2.5 billion

EPS (Normalized): $.89

EPS (GAAP): $.46

Free Cash Flow: $922.8 million

Looking back to last year’s Q4, the company recorded $2.189 billion in sales and normalized EPS of $.76. That means Wall Street expects revenue to grow by about 14% and EPS to grow by 17%.

Overall, investors expect Palo Alto to book $3.44 in adjusted profits in calendar 2025. That means the stock is trading for about 51X this year’s adjusted earnings.

Growth is the key question facing the company. Wall Street expects a normalized EPS of $3.85 in calendar 2026 (which begins in the current quarter), which is only 12% growth from 2025.

However, Wall Street’s EPS projections then bend sharply north with $4.31 in 2027, $6.26 in 2027, and $8.61 in 2029.

Yet, if growth looks like it’s stalling in the near-term, that could cause a sharp sell-off with Palo Alto trading at a steep valuation relative to its growth rate.

On the bullish side, a beat and raise tonight with a higher-than-expected growth forecast next quarter could send a signal that the company is seeing a significant acceleration in its business thanks to next-generation security products.