Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings this Week

Key Points There are hopes that markets can continue to rally after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled potential interest rate cuts at the September meeting.

Intel is running after the U.S. government confirmed it took a 10% stake in the company.

At the moment, futures are pointing to a lower open. The Dow Jones is down about 105 points. The S&P 500 is down 19, with the Nasdaq down about 87 points.

In fact, as noted by NPR, “Speaking to a gathering of economists and central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Powell said current economic conditions, including a marked slowdown in job growth, suggest a downward adjustment in the Fed’s benchmark rate may be warranted.”

The Federal Reserve’s Michelle Bowman also argues that interest rates should be lower after a weaker-than-expected jobs report. That was after U.S. employers added just 73,000 jobs in July, which was short of expectations of 115,000. Additionally, revisions for May and June payrolls eliminated 258,000 jobs.

U.S. Government Confirms a 10% Stake in Intel

Intel is running after the U.S. government confirmed it took a 10% stake in the company.

“BIG NEWS: The United States of America now owns 10% of Intel, one of our great American technology companies. This historic agreement strengthens U.S. leadership in semiconductors, which will both grow our economy and help secure America’s technological edge,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on his X account.

Stifel Raised their NVDA Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Analysts at Stifel just reiterated its overweight rating on Nvidia with a price target of $212. The firm cited “accelerating broad-based demand” for Nvidia’s GB300 platform as a tailwind for the company, as quoted by CNBC.

“Nvidia’s market leadership is also solid,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “Exiting 2025, he expects a total addressable market of more than $100 billion, while in the longer term, this could approach $1 trillion. He added that despite Nvidia’s strong year-to-date runup, shares still look attractive at their current prices.”

Insider Buying: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Every time Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VTKX) becomes as technically oversold as it is now, it bounces back strong. In fact, if you pull up a one-year chart of VRTX, with RSI, MACD, and Williams’ %R, you’ll see that when these indicators all drop into oversold territory, the stock bounced in May 2025, in December 2024, and in April 2024.

Now, after dipping on news that its promising pain drug VX-993 performed poorly in a Phase 2 trial and wouldn’t advance to the next stage of trials, it’s oversold again – and slowly starting to bounce back. Helping, a day after VRTX’s bad news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of about $3.9 million, paying around $390 a share.

With a good deal of negativity now priced into the stock, and a CEO putting her money where her mouth is, we expect the stock to come back strong.

