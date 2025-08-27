Live: Where Will Crowdstrike (CRWD) Move After Tonight's Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus expects Q2 revenue of ~$1.15B (+19% YoY) and EPS of $0.83 (down vs. $1.04 last year).

Falcon Flex driving record net new ARR; re-Flexes accelerating platform adoption cycles.

Shares have struggled post-earnings recently, with three straight negative 1-day reactions.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reports fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the close. The cybersecurity leader is navigating a market balancing margin expansion with ARR growth acceleration. In Q1, CrowdStrike posted revenue of $1.10 billion (+20% YoY) and EPS of $0.73, but the stock dropped after results. With Falcon Flex adoption surging and Charlotte AI expanding across SOC environments, investors want proof that near-term revenue recognition headwinds won’t overshadow the company’s $10 billion ARR trajectory.

What to Expect When CrowdStrike Reports Tonight

Revenue: $1.15 billion

$1.15 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.83





$0.83 FY 2026 Revenue: $4.79 billion

$4.79 billion FY 2026 EPS: $3.51





$3.51 FY 2027 Revenue: $5.83 billion

$5.83 billion FY 2027 EPS: $4.71

That implies +19% YoY sales growth, but EPS falling –20% YoY as CrowdStrike laps a strong prior-year quarter and absorbs CCP-related revenue recognition shifts.

Key Areas to Watch

Falcon Flex & Re-Flex Momentum- $3.2B+ total Flex deal value across 820 accounts; average contract length 31 months. Re-Flexes are arriving just 5–9 months into deals, accelerating ARR expansion.

Charlotte AI & Agentic SOC- Charlotte AI now triages detections at machine speed, reducing SOC labor needs. Expect updates on customer adoption and AI-driven productivity gains.

Next-Gen SIEM Growth- Triple-digit ARR growth; displacing Splunk and QRadar. New Falcon Adversary OverWatch integration aims to make SOC automation turnkey.

Cloud & Exposure Management Expansion- Cloud ARR accelerated in Q1; new AI-powered vulnerability management now displacing legacy VM vendors. This could become a multibillion-dollar TAM unlock.

Federal & MSSP Momentum- DoD certification positions CRWD for public sector expansion; MSSP now 15% of bookings, doubling in share from two years ago.

