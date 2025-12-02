Live: Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) reports after the close with expectations high following a second quarter marked by renewed acceleration and broad-based platform strength. Management emphasized that Q2 FY26 represented a turning point, net new ARR accelerated a full quarter earlier than anticipated, Charlotte AI adoption surged, and the company continued to gain share across cloud runtime, identity, and Next-Gen SIEM. Crowdstrike is up 48% in 2025 and up 2.4% today, heading into earnings at 4:05 PM ET.

What to Expect When CrowdStrike Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago Revenue (Current Qtr., Oct 2025) $1.22 billion $1.01 billion EPS (Normalized, Current Qtr.) $0.94 $0.93 Next Qtr. Revenue (Jan 2026) $1.29 billion $1.06 billion Next Qtr. EPS (Normalized) $1.08 $1.03 Full-Year 2026 Revenue $4.78 billion $3.95 billion Full-Year 2026 EPS $3.68 $3.93 Full-Year 2027 Revenue $5.84 billion $4.78 billion Full-Year 2027 EPS $4.80 $3.68

Key Areas to Watch When CrowdStrike Reports

1. Net New ARR Momentum and Falcon Flex Burn Rates- Management said Q2 marked “reacceleration… a return to year-over-year net new ARR growth a quarter early” and guided to at least 40% YoY net new ARR growth in the back half. Flex utilization sits above 75%, re-Flex activity doubled, and re-Flex deals deliver ~50% ARR uplift — a central bull catalyst heading into Q3.

2. AI-Driven Demand and Charlotte AI Adoption- Charlotte AI posted 85% sequential growth last quarter and is now deeply embedded across Falcon modules. The call detailed dramatic productivity gains, with tasks that once took days now handled in under an hour. CRWD’s positioning as the security layer for agentic AI is becoming a key narrative for investors.

3. Next-Gen SIEM + Onum Integration- Next-Gen SIEM ARR grew 95% YoY to $430M, and CRWD announced its intent to acquire Onum, a real-time data pipeline platform delivering 5x faster throughput and 50% lower storage costs. This is one of the most important strategic expansions in the product portfolio since LogScale, and investors will look for early customer traction and integration roadmap detail.

4. Cloud Security and Runtime Protection Growth- Cloud ending ARR surpassed $700M, growing 35% YoY. CRWD emphasized that runtime protection — not posture tools alone — is increasingly the core of enterprise cloud security. Management cited large competitive wins and consolidation across CNAPP, CSPM, ASPM, CDR, and container security. More Fortune-500 cloud migrations could become a meaningful catalyst.

5. Identity Security and the Expansion into PAM- Identity remains one of the most important vectors for growth. Next-Gen Identity Protection ARR exceeded $435M, and CRWD highlighted rising interest in its new PAM offering, which consolidates password rotation, identity insights, MFA controls, and privilege risk detection into the Falcon platform.