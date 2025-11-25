Live: Coverage of Dell’s Q3 Earnings

Live Updates

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) reports fiscal Q3 2026 results Tuesday after the close. After a 30% decline from October highs and a troubling pattern of post-earnings selloffs, this quarter will test whether AI infrastructure demand can offset execution concerns and margin pressure.

A Pattern of Post-Earnings Disappointment

Dell has beaten consensus estimates in 6 of its last eight quarters, yet the stock has declined after five of its last six earnings reports. That disconnect reveals investor skepticism about the sustainability of AI-driven growth and profitability. Last quarter’s Q2 beat delivered $2.32 per share versus the $2.29 estimate, but shares still traded down from $164 in late October to $124 by November 20.

The stock has since recovered 8.4% to $127, but remains 11.4% below its 50-day moving average. Management’s tone on this call matters more than the numbers themselves. As one analyst preview framed it, investors face a classic good news, bad news scenario: undeniable growth fueled by AI infrastructure demand, but a precarious battle to maintain profitability.

What Wall Street Expects

Metric Q3 FY2026 Estimate YoY Growth Full Year FY2026 Revenue $27.3B +12.05% $108.04B Normalized EPS $2.48 +15.35% $9.53

Execution Risk and Margin Pressure Take Center Stage

I’ll be watching three specific areas that will determine whether this quarter resets the narrative or extends the selloff.

First, AI server demand and backlog commentary. Dell has benefited from enterprises building out AI infrastructure, but reports emerged just days before earnings that the company postponed “Project Maverick,” an ambitious AI infrastructure upgrade initiative, due to unforeseen challenges and scalability concerns. That delay raises questions about execution capability at a moment when competitors are accelerating. Management needs to clarify whether AI server momentum remains intact or if customers are pausing orders amid deployment complexity.

Second, gross and operating margin trajectory. Morgan Stanley analysts have expressed concern that Dell may be quietly bracing for a margin squeeze despite robust top-line growth. Q2 delivered 6.64% operating margins, but the question is whether pricing pressure from hyperscaler competition and component costs are compressing profitability faster than volume can offset. Dell’s 44.3% return on equity suggests strong capital efficiency, but that metric can mask near-term margin erosion if not sustained.

Third, guidance tone and Windows 10 refresh cycle visibility. Prediction markets show 88% odds that management mentions Windows 10 during the call, reflecting investor focus on the enterprise PC refresh tailwind as Windows 10 support ends. Investors will be listening for whether Dell quantifies the revenue opportunity and timing, or if commentary remains vague. The company’s Client Solutions Group has been a steady performer, and concrete refresh cycle guidance would provide a tangible near-term catalyst beyond AI speculation.

The lack of retail investor engagement heading into this report is notable. Reddit sentiment data reveals only two qualified mentions of Dell across major investing subreddits in November, with minimal engagement despite the stock’s volatility. That silence suggests retail capitulation, leaving institutional sentiment to drive post-earnings reaction.

This Quarter Decides Whether the AI Story Still Works

Dell trades at a 27.6% discount to the average analyst target price of $162.38, with 79% of analysts rating the stock a “Buy.” That gap reflects uncertainty about whether AI infrastructure spending translates into durable profit growth or remains a low-margin, capital-intensive grind. Management needs to demonstrate that the AI pipeline converts to margin expansion and that execution challenges like Project Maverick are isolated rather than systemic. If guidance disappoints or margin commentary signals further pressure, the post-earnings selloff pattern will likely continue regardless of whether Dell beats the headline numbers.