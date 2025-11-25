Live: Coverage of Dell’s Q3 Earnings
Loading chart data...
Quick Read
- Dell (DELL) has beaten earnings estimates in 6 of its last 8 quarters but the stock declined after 5 of its last 6 reports.
- Dell postponed Project Maverick due to unforeseen challenges and scalability concerns.
- Dell trades at a 27.6% discount to the average analyst target price of $162.38.
- Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Live Updates
Get The Best Dell Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Dell Technologies, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Prediction Markets Expect Dell To Beat Earnings Tonight
Prediction markets show overwhelming confidence in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) ahead of tonight’s Q3 earnings release. Polymarket traders price 92% odds of beating the $2.47 non-GAAP EPS consensus, with just 8% expecting a miss.
The bullish positioning reflects Dell’s strong track record: the company has beaten estimates in 7 of the last 8 quarters, an 87.5% success rate. Recent beats include Q2’s $2.32 versus $2.29 expected and Q4’s $2.68 versus $2.52 consensus.
However, one notable miss tempers enthusiasm. In Q1 FY2026, Dell reported $1.55 against $1.69 estimates, an 8.28% shortfall that remains fresh in investors’ minds.
Trading activity supports the bullish view: 47% of the market’s total volume occurred in the last 24 hours, with $2,707 changing hands as the 10 PM ET release approaches. Shares trade at $126.07, down 0.90% intraday, suggesting cautious positioning despite prediction market confidence.
Dell Looking to Continue Strong Earnings Momentum Ahead of Q3 Report
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) reported its Q2 FY2026 earnings on August 28, 2025, delivering a strong beat with $2.32 EPS versus the $2.29 consensus and record quarterly revenue of $29.8 billion, up 19% year-over-year. AI infrastructure was the standout driver, with Dell booking $5.6 billion in AI orders, shipping $8.2 billion, and expanding backlog to $11.7 billion. Despite the strong execution, traditional servers and storage saw pockets of softness in North America, and the stock’s reaction heading into earnings will hinge on whether the company can sustain margin recovery and enterprise AI momentum.
Last Quarter’s Top 3 Takeaways:
- Record AI momentum set the tone for this quarter. Dell’s AI server business accelerated sharply with $8.2 billion shipped, a $11.7 billion backlog, and a pipeline growing double digits across enterprise and sovereign customers. Management emphasized they are not slowing down and intend to push revenue beyond the raised $20 billion full-year AI target.
- Margin setup improves in the second half. Q2 margins were pressured by a rate-dilutive AI mix and one-time supply chain expedite costs, but management expects margin expansion ahead as those costs roll off, traditional servers stabilize, and higher-margin Dell IP storage sees seasonal strength in Q4. This mix shift is central to Dell’s profitability outlook.
- Enterprise AI adoption hit new highs. Dell recorded its largest enterprise AI revenue quarter in company history, with the buyer base expanding for the eighth straight quarter and more POCs converting to production. This trend matters because enterprise deployments create larger opportunities for attached networking, storage, and professional services heading into the new quarter.
What Retail Investors Think About Dell Before Earnings
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) faces a critical earnings test today at 4:00 PM ET, with prediction markets signaling investors expect confident management commentary despite near-term execution challenges in the AI server business.
Polymarket traders are pricing a 68% probability that Dell executives will use the word “confidence” during today’s call, based on $2,338 in trading volume. A separate market shows 65.5% odds that management will discuss “Windows 10,” likely referencing the October 2025 end-of-support deadline driving PC refresh demand. Both markets close when the call begins, with resolution based on the audio transcript.
The prediction market focus on management tone reflects Dell’s recent execution dynamics. The company delivered 38.2% year-over-year earnings growth in Q2 FY2026 (ended July 31, 2025), reaching $1.16 billion in net income on $29.78 billion revenue. That 19% revenue expansion was driven by record server and networking sales, with AI server orders hitting $3.2 billion and backlog reaching $3.8 billion.
Retail investor interest remains muted despite the fundamental strength. Reddit tracking shows only two qualified Dell mentions over 30 days, both with neutral sentiment scores of 50-55 and minimal engagement. The most recent mention on r/wallstreetbets garnered 10 upvotes with zero comments. This retail apathy creates a disconnect with institutional positioning, where 72.4% of shares are institutionally owned.
With the stock trading 15% below its 52-week high of $168.08 and well above analyst estimates for forward earnings, the setup favors bulls if execution commentary supports the long-term AI thesis. Investors should focus on pipeline growth rates, enterprise AI adoption metrics, and any updates to the Windows refresh timeline when assessing whether current valuation properly reflects Dell’s positioning in the infrastructure buildout cycle.
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) reports fiscal Q3 2026 results Tuesday after the close. After a 30% decline from October highs and a troubling pattern of post-earnings selloffs, this quarter will test whether AI infrastructure demand can offset execution concerns and margin pressure.
A Pattern of Post-Earnings Disappointment
Dell has beaten consensus estimates in 6 of its last eight quarters, yet the stock has declined after five of its last six earnings reports. That disconnect reveals investor skepticism about the sustainability of AI-driven growth and profitability. Last quarter’s Q2 beat delivered $2.32 per share versus the $2.29 estimate, but shares still traded down from $164 in late October to $124 by November 20.
The stock has since recovered 8.4% to $127, but remains 11.4% below its 50-day moving average. Management’s tone on this call matters more than the numbers themselves. As one analyst preview framed it, investors face a classic good news, bad news scenario: undeniable growth fueled by AI infrastructure demand, but a precarious battle to maintain profitability.
What Wall Street Expects
|Metric
|Q3 FY2026 Estimate
|YoY Growth
|Full Year FY2026
|Revenue
|$27.3B
|+12.05%
|$108.04B
|Normalized EPS
|$2.48
|+15.35%
|$9.53
Execution Risk and Margin Pressure Take Center Stage
I’ll be watching three specific areas that will determine whether this quarter resets the narrative or extends the selloff.
First, AI server demand and backlog commentary. Dell has benefited from enterprises building out AI infrastructure, but reports emerged just days before earnings that the company postponed “Project Maverick,” an ambitious AI infrastructure upgrade initiative, due to unforeseen challenges and scalability concerns. That delay raises questions about execution capability at a moment when competitors are accelerating. Management needs to clarify whether AI server momentum remains intact or if customers are pausing orders amid deployment complexity.
Second, gross and operating margin trajectory. Morgan Stanley analysts have expressed concern that Dell may be quietly bracing for a margin squeeze despite robust top-line growth. Q2 delivered 6.64% operating margins, but the question is whether pricing pressure from hyperscaler competition and component costs are compressing profitability faster than volume can offset. Dell’s 44.3% return on equity suggests strong capital efficiency, but that metric can mask near-term margin erosion if not sustained.
Third, guidance tone and Windows 10 refresh cycle visibility. Prediction markets show 88% odds that management mentions Windows 10 during the call, reflecting investor focus on the enterprise PC refresh tailwind as Windows 10 support ends. Investors will be listening for whether Dell quantifies the revenue opportunity and timing, or if commentary remains vague. The company’s Client Solutions Group has been a steady performer, and concrete refresh cycle guidance would provide a tangible near-term catalyst beyond AI speculation.
The lack of retail investor engagement heading into this report is notable. Reddit sentiment data reveals only two qualified mentions of Dell across major investing subreddits in November, with minimal engagement despite the stock’s volatility. That silence suggests retail capitulation, leaving institutional sentiment to drive post-earnings reaction.
This Quarter Decides Whether the AI Story Still Works
Dell trades at a 27.6% discount to the average analyst target price of $162.38, with 79% of analysts rating the stock a “Buy.” That gap reflects uncertainty about whether AI infrastructure spending translates into durable profit growth or remains a low-margin, capital-intensive grind. Management needs to demonstrate that the AI pipeline converts to margin expansion and that execution challenges like Project Maverick are isolated rather than systemic. If guidance disappoints or margin commentary signals further pressure, the post-earnings selloff pattern will likely continue regardless of whether Dell beats the headline numbers.