3 Stocks That Beat Bitcoin in 2025 Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Bitcoin’s year-to-date rally has caught the attention of digital-asset investors.

However, there are three well-known stocks — AMD, RCL, and DASH — with even more upward momentum than Bitcoin in 2025.

It’s been a banner year, so far, for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, touched an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August before pulling back to around $110,000 in the month’s final trading days.

With that, Bitcoin was up by 20% (give or take a few percentage points) at the end of August. That’s an impressive year-to-date performance, and some commentators are bracing for even higher Bitcoin prices.

Yet, let’s not assume that Bitcoin has outperformed every financial asset in 2025. Indeed, there are a number of stocks that have actually outpaced Bitcoin’s year-so-far percentage gains. Right now, we’ll take a look at three powerful Bitcoin beaters that could still have more room to run this year.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

It would be difficult to imagine modern society without semiconductors, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is among the world’s elite semiconductor-sector players. Certainly, international trade tensions have put pressure on semiconductor developers this year, but AMD stock has proved to be surprisingly resilient.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, AMD stock managed to finish August with a year-to-date gain of roughly 34%. This easily beats Bitcoin’s rally, and there could be more upside in store for Advanced Micro Devices’ loyal shareholders.

Although AMD stock ended August near $163, Truist analyst William Stein recently raised his price target on the shares from $173 to $213. In addition, Stein lifted his rating on AMD stock from “hold” to “buy.”

The Truist analyst cited artificial intelligence (AI) and data center demand in support of his price target and rating changes for AMD shares. This assessment fits with Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su’s observation of “robust demand across our computing and AI product portfolio” in the company’s second-quarter 2025 financial report.

During that quarter, Advanced Micro Devices generated $7.7 billion in revenue, a record for the company that represents 32% year-over-year growth. If Advanced Micro Devices maintains this revenue growth pace through the remainder of the year, AMD stock’s rocket ride could finish the year far ahead of Bitcoin’s respectable rally.

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Now, here’s one that you probably didn’t see coming. Even amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty, shares of cruise-line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) sailed ahead this year.

Clearly, Royal Caribbean has come a long way since the difficult days of the COVID-19 lockdowns. When August came to a close, RCL stock was up by nearly 57% in 2025 thus far.

How could Royal Caribbean shares so handily outperform Bitcoin? Always remember that the financial market loves positive surprises, and Royal Caribbean surprised investors with positive results this year.

For the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025, Royal Caribbean’s passenger ticket revenue increased to $3.199 billion versus $2.887 in the year-earlier quarter. During that same time frame, Royal Caribbean’s total revenue jumped from $4.11 billion to $4.538 billion.

The fiscal picture looks even better when we turn to Royal Caribbean’s bottom-line results. In the year-earlier quarter, Royal Caribbean reported $858 million worth of net income; fast-forward to the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025, and the company recorded net income totaling $1.214 billion.

For the full year of 2025, Royal Caribbean expects its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow by approximately 31% when compared to 2024’s result. The company cited reduced costs and “strong close-in demand” as favorable factors, and if you’re seeking Bitcoin-beating returns, you might want to book a trip right now with RCL stock.

DoorDash (DASH)

Are you ready for a delivery of profits at your doorstep? So far in 2025, folks who held DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) shares have enjoyed terrific gains that outpaced Bitcoin’s returns.

As the month of August wrapped up, DASH stock rewarded investors with a year-to-date price gain of around 46%. What could possibly have propelled DoorDash shares so far beyond Bitcoin, though?

Perhaps it was DoorDash’s tie-ins with multiple businesses throughout the year. From a partnership with McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to a collaboration with Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and even a multi-year deal with Ace Pickleball Club, DoorDash is evidently on the lookout for value-added team-ups in 2025.

The main share-price growth driver, though, is probably DoorDash’s improvement in sales. In 2025’s second quarter, DoorDash’s total orders expanded 20% year-over-year to 761 million.

Consequently, DoorDash’s revenue rose 25% to $3.3 billion, with the company observing “levels of consumer engagement in the U.S.” that were “evident across many metrics and widespread throughout our consumer cohorts.” Along with all of that, DoorDash reported GAAP-measured Q2 2025 net income attributable to common stockholders totaling $285 million, versus a loss of $157 million in the year-earlier quarter.

These statistics aren’t just financial figures; they’re signs of dramatic improvement for DoorDash in 2025. So, unless DoorDash veers off the road in terms of revenue and income growth, DASH stock appears to be on track to outstrip Bitcoin throughout the year.

