Live: Is Lululemon (LULU) Set to Rise Following Its Earnings Report?

Lululemon (Nasdaq: LULU) enters Q2 earnings facing a delicate balance: new product innovation is resonating, but the U.S. consumer remains cautious, traffic is soft, and tariffs are pressuring gross margins. Last quarter (Q1 FY26), revenue grew 7% to $2.4B, but EPS was flat at $2.60. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance, yet trimmed operating margin outlook due to incremental tariff drag.

Inventory and markdowns — Units rose 16% YoY in Q1; LULU is layering in 10–20 bps more markdowns for H2 as a precaution against U.S. traffic and promotional activity.

Product innovation & newness — Early hits like Align No Line leggings and Glow Up leggings sold out, while lifestyle launches Daydrift and BeCalm trouser show potential to become new cores. Management is chasing inventory for H2 rollout.

China growth — Mainland China revenue rose 21% in Q1; guidance calls for 25–30% FY26 growth. The region remains LULU’s most profitable market, with expansion to ~200 stores by year-end.

U.S. consumer softness — Traffic was down in Q1; comps rose just 1%. Management admits consumers are “cautious and intentional” in spending. Investors will watch for any rebound in Q2.

Tariff mitigation and pricing — LULU faces ~110 bps gross margin compression in FY26, largely from tariffs. Management plans modest price hikes and sourcing shifts, with relief expected in H2.

