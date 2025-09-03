Live: Will Credo Soar After Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points CRDO set for hyper-growth: Q1 EPS seen at $0.36 vs. $0.04 YoY — a +801% surge.

Revenue expected to more than triple to $190.6M, driven by AI infrastructure ramp-ups.

Street price target of $109.50 trails current $125.41 stock — setting up high expectations bar.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Credo (NASDAQ: CRDO) has been one of the most explosive semiconductor names in the AI hardware space, and expectations for its Q1 FY2026 results reflect that. Analysts are calling for 801% EPS growth and over 200% revenue growth, led by demand for its high-speed connectivity solutions across hyperscaler and data center customers.

The stock is up 147% over the past 6 months and large account repeat orders, and product roadmap updates will determine whether Credo can support its premium multiple.

What to Expect When Credo Reports

Metric Q1 FY26 (Jul 2025) Q2 FY26 (Oct 2025) FY26 (CY2026) FY27 (CY2027) Revenue $190.63M $198.62M $813.79M $1.00B EPS (Normalized) $0.36 $0.37 $1.54 $1.96 YoY Revenue Growth +219.2% +175.7% +86.3% +23.2% YoY EPS Growth +801.4% +435.1% +120.6% +26.7%

Key Areas to Watch

1. Hyperscaler & AI Customer Demand

Credo’s primary growth engine is AI and hyperscaler infrastructure upgrades. Commentary on customer order trends and new product adoption will be key to justifying triple-digit growth.

2. Gross Margin Stability

Rapid revenue expansion can mask margin volatility. Watch for any shift in gross margin guidance or mix impact from specific large accounts.

3. Design Wins & Product Pipeline

Any updates on new design wins — particularly with tier-one cloud providers — would be viewed positively. Investors are tracking new transceiver and DSP adoption.

4. Competitive Landscape

Management flagged tailwinds from optical transition and faster Ethernet cycles. Watch for references to Broadcom, Marvell, or other key competitors.

5. FY26 Outlook Reinforcement

The Street expects FY26 revenue of $813.8M and EPS of $1.54. Affirmation or upward revision to this view would be a positive catalyst.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. ! Don’t waste another minute; (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarterDon’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.