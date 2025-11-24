Live: Complete Coverage of Zoom’s Q3 Earnings

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Zoom (Nasdaq:ZM) reports fiscal Q3 2026 results after the close, with expectations centered on modest mid-single-digit growth and continued margin stability. The company enters the print with strong momentum from its Q2 beat, revenue +4.7 percent YoY and EPS well above guidance, and a heightened investor focus on AI monetization, Contact Center pipeline velocity, and the durability of Enterprise demand in a dynamic macro.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue: $1.21B

$1.21B EPS (Normalized): $1.44

$1.44 Next Qtr EPS: $0.81

$0.81 FY 2026 Revenue: $4.83B

$4.83B FY 2026 EPS: $5.87

$5.87 FY 2027 Revenue: $5.00B

$5.00B FY 2027 EPS: $3.45

The Q3 revenue estimate implies roughly 3 percent YoY growth, consistent with management’s last outlook. FY26 revenue growth is pegged near 3.5 percent, while EPS growth remains above 6 percent YoY, continuing Zoom’s profile as a high-margin, low-growth cash generator.

Key Areas to Watch

AI Companion engagement and pathway to monetization- Management highlighted 4x growth in monthly active AI users and rising usage across pre-meeting prep, post-meeting tasks, Zoom Phone call summaries, and Zoom Docs content generation. Last quarter emphasized that Custom AI Companion and agentic automation will be central to FY27 monetization, with FY26 revenue contribution limited but pipeline expanding.

Contact Center momentum and cloud displacement wins- Zoom Contact Center continues to deliver high double-digit growth, with nine of the top ten recent deals displacing incumbent cloud providers. AI-native capabilities, including Virtual Agent 2.0 and agent-assist workflows, are driving competitive differentiation. Investors will watch whether sequential bookings remain elevated and if new CCaaS innovations (auto-dialer, departmental expansions) broaden deal sizes.

Zoom Phone as a platform gateway- Zoom Phone maintained mid-teens ARR growth and is increasingly serving as an entry point into broader Workplace and Contact Center deployments. CFO commentary pointed to rising AI adoption within Phone and deeper integration with ZVA and Revenue Accelerator, supporting expansion opportunities in SMB and enterprise segments.

Enterprise stabilization vs. Online flatness- Enterprise revenue grew 7 percent YoY last quarter and remains the core driver of FY26 growth. Online is expected to remain flat for the year despite modest benefit from the Pro SKU price increase ($10–$15M of incremental FY26 revenue). Signs of weakening SMB sentiment or slowing Enterprise expansion would be a negative surprise.

Gross margin durability amid AI cost pressure- Non-GAAP gross margin reached 79.8 percent in Q2, benefiting from cloud-to-colo optimization and model-efficiency improvements. Investors will watch whether margin traction persists as AI usage scales and inferencing costs rise, management reiterated long-term targets near 80 percent.