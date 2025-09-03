Live: What To Expect When Figma Announces Its First Earnings Report 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Figma will report its first-ever public earnings with revenue expected to grow 40% YoY to $250M.

EPS forecast is $0.09, a sharp turnaround from a loss in the year-ago quarter.

Figma (NYSE: FIG) will report its first quarterly results as a public company after the close today. The design software firm became one of the year’s hottest IPOs, surging 250% on its debut and peaking near $143 — more than 4× its IPO price of $33. But reality has cooled the hype: shares now hover near $65, and analysts are split on whether the stock can grow into its sky-high valuation.

Wall Street expects Q2 revenue of $250M, up 40% YoY, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, flipping from a loss in Q2 2024. That kind of profitable growth is rare among fresh IPOs — but with FIG trading at ~200× this year’s earnings, expectations are high, and patience may be thin.

What to Expect When Figma Reports

Metric Q2 FY25 (Jul 2025) FY2025 (CY) FY2026 (CY) EPS (Normalized) $0.09 $0.29 $0.21 Revenue $250.0M $1.01B $1.24B Revenue YoY Growth +40% N/A +22.2%

Key Areas to Watch

1. Gross Margins and Operating Leverage

Figma is entering public life with profitability — rare for PLG IPOs. Investors will scrutinize gross margin and opex leverage for signals that this is sustainable, not just a launch-year artifact.

2. AI Product Strategy (Figma Make)

Figma is developing its own generative AI tools like Figma Make, a prototype builder. Analysts are split: some worry AI could automate UI/UX design and hurt demand, while others see it as a catalyst.

3. Seat Expansion and Enterprise Penetration

Figma’s success hinges on land-and-expand motions inside large orgs. Early commentary on net revenue retention, paid seat growth, and new verticals (e.g., DevMode, FigJam) will be watched closely.

4. Valuation vs. Peers (Adobe, Atlassian)

At ~200× earnings, FIG trades at a massive premium to Adobe (~17×). Any softness in growth could trigger a harsh reaction, but just having a high multiple is not a reason of concern for a young growth company.

5. Analyst Sentiment & Buy Ratings

Only 4 of 11 analysts rate FIG a Buy, despite the growth. Multiple neutral initiations suggest institutional caution is rising. A strong beat/raise could flip sentiment.

