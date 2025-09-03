Investing

Live: Will C3.ai Earnings Come In Higher Than Earlier Estimates?

24/7 Wall Street
Joel South
Published:

Key Points

  • Preliminary release (Aug 8, 2025) revenue for the quarter was $70.2 to 70.4 mm.

  • Consensus calls for revenue of $93.9M and EPS of –$0.21, though management guided below Street.

  • Focus tonight shifts to FY2026 guidance, partner traction, and Agentic AI adoption.

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

How C3.ai performed after recent earnings

C3.ai has delivered four straight EPS beats but not above the Street’s expectations, post-earnings trading has leaned negative, with an average 7-day move of –5.9%.

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q1 2025 +62.61% +0.85% +10.23% +14.39%
Q2 2025 +62.93% –8.51% –15.05% –17.49%
Q3 2025 +52.00% –1.80% –12.23% –4.94%
Q4 2025 +20.39% –4.35% –6.98% –13.09%

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) will confirm fiscal first-quarter results after the bell. The company pre-announced preliminary numbers last month, guiding revenue to just over $70 million, which was 33% below the midpoint of the prior guidance of $100 to $109 million. The reaction was brutal: shares plunged 25% the following trading day. 

Found and CEO Tom Siebel called out sales reorganizations and his own health as reasons for the lower figures. Any positive surprises on tonight’s earnings confirmation should move the stock higher. 

Consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $93.88M
  • EPS (GAAP): –$0.21
  • FY2026 Revenue: $420.0M
  • FY2026 EPS: –$0.60

Pre-announced range (Aug 8):

  • Revenue: $70.2M–$70.4M
  • GAAP loss from operations: $(124.7M)–$(124.9M)
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations: $(57.7M)–$(57.9M)
  • Cash & equivalents: $711.9M

Street consensus hadn’t fully reset to the company’s lower preliminary guidance, creating a gap investors will reconcile tonight.

Key Areas to Watch

  1. Partner Ecosystem Leverage – Q4 saw Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud deepen sales collaboration. Over 600 joint accounts are in play with Microsoft alone. Investors will look for updates on execution at scale.

  2. Agentic & Generative AI Traction – Management claims over 100 Agentic AI deployments and growing ARR (~$60M). Any color on monetization acceleration could be a catalyst.

  3. Federal Contracts & Defense Work – Renewed U.S. Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency deals underpin visibility. Watch for new task orders or expansions.

  4. Diversification Beyond Oil & Gas – Manufacturing, life sciences, and state/local governments grew sharply in FY2025. Sustaining momentum outside Baker Hughes remains key.

  5. Profitability Timeline – Management has reiterated expectations for free cash flow positivity by FY2026 Q4 and non-GAAP profitability in FY2027. Confirmation will be closely scrutinized.

 

 

