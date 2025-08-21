Live: Will Intuit Beat Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reports after the close. We’re late in a year where Consumer (TurboTax Live) outperformed and the Business platform kept 20%-type online ecosystem growth while Credit Karma re-accelerated. This print matters because management raised FY25 guidance last quarter and previewed AI “agents” plus a refreshed lineup—investors need confirmation that these are translating to durable growth and margins into FY26.

Credit Karma momentum Guidance lifted on renewed strength in cards/personal loans and insurance; investors will check sustainability into FY26 and macro sensitivity.

AI “agents” commercialization and pricing CEO detailed upcoming customer, payments, project-management, and accounting agents that “do the work” and may enable value-based and module pricing. Execution and attach rates will be key.

TurboTax Live durability & margin flow-through Management highlighted TT Live revenue up ~47% in FY25 with assisted tax adoption inflecting. Investors will watch if upsell/pricing holds into FY26 without outsized marketing.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor)

It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back, large statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself.

I couldn’t believe it at first. Frankly, with rewards this good I don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you apply for a card today you could secure some of the best rewards out there. Get started and find your best card today.