Stock Market Live September 9: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Despite Tariffs Troubles monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points President Trump’s tariffs promise to add $4 trillion to U.S. coffers over the next 10 years — or could largely go away by June.

Lower interest rates and lower tariffs costs may appeal to investors.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

A Congressional Budget Office report last month predicted that if implemented fully, President Trump’s several announced tariffs on imports into the U.S. could cut the nation’s debt by a combined $4 trillion over the next 10 years.

Or… not.

Two U.S. courts of appeals have in recent days declared the Trump tariffs illegal, and ordered monies collected pursuant to the tariffs refunded to their payers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the rulings threaten to cost the U.S. Treasury as much as $1 trillion in funds through June, worsening the budget deficit and adding to U.S. debt.

The White House has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the issue. Meantime, investors seem unconcerned — maybe even a bit optimistic that repealing the tariffs, which represent a tax hike on U.S. importers and consumers — could provide a boost to the economy, a boost potentially turbocharged by expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this month.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.1% premarket.

Earnings

Earnings season is basically over at this point, although Yahoo! Finance lists a few well-known names scheduled to report Tuesday. Tonight after close of trading, investors will tune in for the latest earnings news from AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

Drones manufacturer AeroVironment is forecast to earn $0.34 per share in its fiscal Q1 2026 report.

Oracle should do even better, earning $1.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 2026.

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop, however, to report an $0.08 per share loss for its fiscal Q2 2025.