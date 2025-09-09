Stock Market Live September 9: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Despite Tariffs Troubles

Key Points
- President Trump’s tariffs promise to add $4 trillion to U.S. coffers over the next 10 years — or could largely go away by June.
- Lower interest rates and lower tariffs costs may appeal to investors.
Live Updates
Jobs Market Slumps -- or Slumped
A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that reported jobs gains from April 2024 through March 2025 were accidentally overstated by nearly 1 million.
911,000 total fewer jobs, than were described in the monthly reports, were actually created over the course of this year. This was the biggest flub in jobs numbers “since at least 2000,” reports Marketwatch. And more recent reports suggest the situation’s getting worse as 2025 progresses.
Long story short, the economy’s getting weaker, and the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut are getting stronger.
Microsoft Has a New Friend
Dutch tech company Nebius (Nasdaq: NBUS) announced today that it will lease a new data center in Vineland, New Jersey to Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) for five years and $17.4 billion. Nebius stock is up more than 37% on the news, albeit it says it will need to take on debt and use revenue from the contract to finance construction of the data center, which will open for business this year and expand its capacity through 2026.
The Voo is now down 0.1%.
Oracle Upgraded
Speaking of Oracle, BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised his price target on Oracle stock to $275 with an outperform rating this morning. Oracle’s alliance with with OpenAI gives the stock durable AI demand, says Bachman, which should drive growth acceleration through fiscal 2028.
Oracle stock, though, is down 0.7% ahead of earnings.
The Voo is still up, but only barely — 0.03%.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
A Congressional Budget Office report last month predicted that if implemented fully, President Trump’s several announced tariffs on imports into the U.S. could cut the nation’s debt by a combined $4 trillion over the next 10 years.
Or… not.
Two U.S. courts of appeals have in recent days declared the Trump tariffs illegal, and ordered monies collected pursuant to the tariffs refunded to their payers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the rulings threaten to cost the U.S. Treasury as much as $1 trillion in funds through June, worsening the budget deficit and adding to U.S. debt.
The White House has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the issue. Meantime, investors seem unconcerned — maybe even a bit optimistic that repealing the tariffs, which represent a tax hike on U.S. importers and consumers — could provide a boost to the economy, a boost potentially turbocharged by expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this month.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.1% premarket.
Earnings
Earnings season is basically over at this point, although Yahoo! Finance lists a few well-known names scheduled to report Tuesday. Tonight after close of trading, investors will tune in for the latest earnings news from AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).
Drones manufacturer AeroVironment is forecast to earn $0.34 per share in its fiscal Q1 2026 report.
Oracle should do even better, earning $1.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 2026.
Wall Street analysts expect GameStop, however, to report an $0.08 per share loss for its fiscal Q2 2025.
