Live: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points AST SpaceMobile targets revenue ramp with BlueBird satellite deployments accelerating.

Stock surges 900%+ YTD on partnerships, but volatility looms amid capital needs.

Investors eye cash runway and regulatory progress for 2026 commercial service.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: PLUG) pioneering space-based cellular broadband, is set to report Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, with a conference call at 5:00 PM EDT. Following successful Block 1 BlueBird launches and partnerships with AT&T and Verizon, the company aims for 45–60 satellites by 2026 to enable global coverage. With the stock up over 900% in the past year to $46.50, driven by tech trials and $874.5M cash position in Q1 2025, focus shifts to execution on revenue guidance and funding amid high burn rates.

What to Expect

Revenue : $6.02 million

EPS (Normalized) : -$0.08

And full-year estimates are currently set at:

FY 2025 Revenue : $61.62 million

FY 2025 EPS: -$0.78

Compared to last year’s Q2 revenue of $900k and EPS of -$0.51, the expected $6.02M revenue reflects 568.89% growth, while EPS improves 84.31%, though losses persist as the company invests in scaling.

Key Areas to Watch

From the Q1 2025 earnings call transcript, management highlighted several priorities:

Satellite Deployment : Block 2 BlueBird production is advancing, with five launched in Q4 2024–Q1 2025. Updates on orbital commissioning and additional launches will be key.

Partnership Execution : Collaborations with AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone include spectrum access and trials. Investors will seek details on commercial agreements and revenue timelines.

Funding and Capex : With $874.5M cash at Q1 2025 end, but high R&D spend ($58.1M in Q1), cash runway and potential financing are critical amid $1B+ capex needs.

Regulatory Milestones: FCC approvals and international spectrum leases remain vital. Progress on STA extensions and global filings will influence 2026 service rollout.

