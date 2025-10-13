S&P 500
6,641.90
+1.98%
Dow Jones
45,928.00
+1.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,689.30
+2.79%
Russell 2000
2,438.88
+2.89%
FTSE 100
9,427.70
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
46,827.90
+3.37%
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided

By Joel South

Oct 13, 2025  |  Updated 9:48 AM ET

<!-- Legacy Bulma: `live-update-content` opening <div> --> <div id="keypoints" class="keypoints-box keypoints-themed"> <!-- Modern Tailwind content opening <div> --> <div class="rounded-lg bg-mint-100 p-6 dark:bg-mint-400 dark:text-gray-800"> <h3 class="keypoints-header">Key Points</h3> <!-- Legacy Bulma: keypoints-list | Modern Tailwind: mx-4 mt-4 list-disc --> <ul class="keypoints-list mx-4 mt-4 list-disc"> <!-- Legacy Bulma: keypoints-item | Modern Tailwind: -mb-4 --> <li class="keypoints-item -mb-4"> Rare earth stocks keep rising on worries about new trade restrictions from China. </li> <!-- Legacy Bulma: keypoints-item | Modern Tailwind: -mb-4 --> <li class="keypoints-item -mb-4"> President Trump warned of massive tariffs on China Friday, but worked to calm markets over the weekend. </li> </ul> <!-- Legacy Bulma: `live-update-content` closing </div> --> </div> <!-- Modern Tailwind content closing </div> --> </div>

JPMorgan: Strategic Investor

Live

Speaking of big banks, JPMorgan in particular is grabbing headlines ahead of its earnings news. CEO Jamie Dimon promised today his bank will invest $10 billion over the next 10 years in four areas JPM sees as “essential for our national security.”

Over the next decade, investors can expect to see the investment banker increase loans to and direct investments in companies in the defense and aerospace, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, energy technology, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Basically, Jamie Dimon just unrolled a treasure map showing what his bank sees as the key investing opportunities for the next decade.

As trading gets underway for the day, the Vanugard S&P 500 ETF is up 1.2%.

 

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tumbled 2.7% on Friday, erasing earlier gains and ending with a 2.4% loss for the week, after (1) China announced severe restrictions on rare earth exports and (2) President Trump retaliated with a threat to impose a “massive increase of tariffs” on Chinese exports to the U.S. if the restrictions are not lifted.

As Monday dawns, though, the ETF is bouncing right back, rising 1.3% premarket after President Trump reassured investors Sunday everything “will all be fine,” implying that he doesn’t really want to impose the tariffs — and that China may not be serious about the rare earth restrictions, either. “Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social. “He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I.”

The President seems to be pointing China to an off-ramp before a new trade war starts. It remains to be seen whether China will take it however, and for the time being many investors are taking Mr. Xi at his word — and investing in U.S.-based rare earth startups as a hedge against trade restrictions.

USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) stock climbed 15% on Friday, and is up more than 17% premarket today.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock gained 2% Friday, and is up another 9% premarket today.

Earnings season resumes

Earnings season returns to the Street again this week, with multiple major big banks expected to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, October 14: Citigroup (NYSE: C), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will report before market-open.

Wednesday, October 15: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will all report — also premarket.

Top Gaining Stocks

Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 506,934
+$6.92
+7.90%
$94.57
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 381,067
+$4.87
+6.91%
$75.30
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 839,798
+$5.46
+6.23%
$93.07
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 57,058
+$54.89
+6.07%
$959.33
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 8,697,702
+$19.24
+5.93%
$343.87

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 2,049,905
-$2.66
5.80%
$43.13
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 1,030,283
-$2.67
5.38%
$46.94
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 372,354
-$4.01
3.34%
$115.89
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 204,083
-$17.98
3.18%
$546.66
Hershey
HSY Vol: 80,804
-$4.67
2.43%
$187.47