Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Key Points Rare earth stocks keep rising on worries about new trade restrictions from China.

President Trump warned of massive tariffs on China Friday, but worked to calm markets over the weekend.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tumbled 2.7% on Friday, erasing earlier gains and ending with a 2.4% loss for the week, after (1) China announced severe restrictions on rare earth exports and (2) President Trump retaliated with a threat to impose a “massive increase of tariffs” on Chinese exports to the U.S. if the restrictions are not lifted.

As Monday dawns, though, the ETF is bouncing right back, rising 1.3% premarket after President Trump reassured investors Sunday everything “will all be fine,” implying that he doesn’t really want to impose the tariffs — and that China may not be serious about the rare earth restrictions, either. “Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social. “He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I.”

The President seems to be pointing China to an off-ramp before a new trade war starts. It remains to be seen whether China will take it however, and for the time being many investors are taking Mr. Xi at his word — and investing in U.S.-based rare earth startups as a hedge against trade restrictions.

USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) stock climbed 15% on Friday, and is up more than 17% premarket today.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock gained 2% Friday, and is up another 9% premarket today.

Earnings season resumes

Earnings season returns to the Street again this week, with multiple major big banks expected to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, October 14: Citigroup (NYSE: C), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will report before market-open.

Wednesday, October 15: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will all report — also premarket.