Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided

Speaking of big banks, JPMorgan in particular is grabbing headlines ahead of its earnings news. CEO Jamie Dimon promised today his bank will invest $10 billion over the next 10 years in four areas JPM sees as “essential for our national security.”\r\n\r\nOver the next decade, investors can expect to see the investment banker increase loans to and direct investments in companies in the defense and aerospace, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, energy technology, and advanced manufacturing sectors.\r\n\r\nBasically, Jamie Dimon just unrolled a treasure map showing what his bank sees as the key investing opportunities for the next decade.\r\n\r\nAs trading gets underway for the day, the Vanugard S&P 500 ETF is up 1.2%.\r\n\r\n