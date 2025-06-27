Stock Market Live June 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Moves Higher on China Trade Deal Hopes

Key Points
President Trump and China’s Ministry of Commerce have both confirmed (limited) details of a new trade agreement in the past 24 hours, encouraging investors.
Nike beat on Q4 earnings last night.
Live Updates
House of Mouse Upgraded
S&P 500 component stock Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock won a price target hike from Guggenheim this morning — $140 a share, with a buy rating. Guggenheim cited “relatively resilient” attendance at the company’s Experiences (i.e. amusement parks) business, offsetting weak box office performance by Disney films.
Guggenheim expects Disney to earn $17.7 billion in operating income this year, slightly ahead of the Wall Street consensus.
Disney stock is up 1%, and the Voo is still up 0.2%.
Nike Could Pick Up the Pace
Needham analyst Tom Nikic raised his price target on Nike to $78 a share with a buy rating this morning. Q4 earnings of only $0.14 weren’t good “in absolute terms,” said the analyst, but “wasn’t as bad as feared, and there’s finally hope that the worst is behind them. If this bellwether name can see improving top- and bottom-line trends over the next 12-24 months, the stock could finally regain its lost momentum and become a ‘story stock’ for calendar 2H and into 2026.”
Needham forecasts Nike will earn $1.69 in the coming fiscal 2026, and $2.44 per share in fiscal 2027.
Nike shares are already up 15% this morning. The Voo is currently up 0.2%.
President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday evening that the U.S. signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday, formalizing understandings reached in earlier talks held in Geneva and London. A statement from China’s own Ministry of Commerce Friday noted that, under the terms of the trade “framework,” China will approve exports of certain restricted items (i.e. rare earth magnets), while the U.S. will remove restrictions on exports of various technologies to China.
Despite a continued lack of specifics on the terms of the agreement, investors seem cautiously optimistic, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.2% in pre-market trading.
In economics news, meanwhile, the personal consumption index rose 2.7% for the month of May, suggesting inflation is running a bit hotter than hoped. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of only 2.6%.
Earnings
In earnings news, S&P 500 component company Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported Q4 earnings last night. The shoe giant beat earnings with a $0.14 per share report, and sales of $11.1 billion also exceeded expectations.
Hunting and camping products company American Outdoor Brands (Nasdaq: AOUT) missed on earnings last night, reporting an $0.08 per share loss. The company beat on sales however, and the stock is up more than 10% pre-market.
This morning, glassmaker Apogee Enterprises (Nasdaq: APOG) reported fiscal Q1 2026 results. Earnings of $0.56 per share exceeded expectations, and revenue was also better than expected. Best of all, Apogee told investors it will earn between $3.80 and $4.20 per share this coming year, the entire range of which is better than the $3.72 per share analysts had forecast.
Apogee stock is soaring — up 18% pre-market.
