Key Points Ethereum plunged over 10% in Friday's $19 billion liquidation storm amid trade war fears, Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF dipped to $36.72 before closing at $38.68, defying broader ETH ETF outflows with a $11.75 million weekly inflow Crypto markets had a day of reckoning to close out last week with Ethereum (Crypto:ETH), the decentralized powerhouse fueling DeFi and NFTs, endured a savage blow in the crypto market's worst 24 hours on record. Friday's $19 billion liquidation cascade—nine times February's wipeout and 19 times the FTX collapse—ignited by President Trump's tariff threats on Chinese imports, ravaged risk assets. ETH cratered over 10% from its peak, hitting a low of $3,750. The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH), a low-cost (0.15% expense ratio) conduit for Ether exposure, echoed the turmoil: shares plunged to $36.72 and currently trading up slightly at $38.29. Year-to-date the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF is up 17.66%, making it a more stable play on ETH. The Leverage Trap That Snared ETH Leverage fueled the frenzy with a 10% ETH drop on 10x longs, leaving those holding those positions with complete loses. Platforms saw 1.6 million margin calls in hours, 88% from 100x bets. ETH's DeFi edge amplified agony—yield chasers in lending pools triggered smart contract liquidations of billions in wrapped assets at $3,500. Post-crash, flows shifted to Bitcoin for safety. Amid $428.52 million in ETH ETF outflows, flagship ETHE lost $20.99 million Monday—yet the Mini Trust gained $11.75 million weekly, boosting assets to $1.53 billion. Grayscale's staking of 300,000+ ETH injected $150 million into proof-of-stake, unlocking 4%+ yields for holders sans node hassles. With 2025 spot inflows at $14.48 billion pre-dip, institutions eye this as a fear-buy opportunity. Could Crypto Winter Freeze Out ETH? Trading desks are in full defense mode right now. Traders are loading up on hedges—bets to protect against more drops—just like in 2022, when ETH plunged 80% in a grueling two-year bear market that tested everyone's nerves. But history shows a brighter side: ETH bounced back strong, thanks to major upgrades like the Merge (Ethereum's 2022 shift to energy-saving proof-of-stake) and Dencun (the 2024 fee-slashing scalability boost). These changes didn't just fix issues—they drove massive adoption in DeFi and beyond. That's why the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF stands out: Its low 0.15% fees and 4%+ staking yields make it tough enough to survive any winter.