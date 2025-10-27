Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are all set to post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again this week. With such strong catalysts, it’s no wonder that analysts are pounding the table with stock upgrades.

Analysts at RBC just upgraded Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) to an outperform rating with a price target of $253 from $235. The upgrade came after HON posted quarterly numbers that were better than expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.82 on revenue of $10.41 billion was better than expectations for $2.57 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.

“The analyst applauded this solid quarter and highlighted that it marks the start of a catalyst-rich period ahead of Honeywell’s planned separation of its aerospace segment in the second half of 2026,” as noted by CNBC.

Analysts at JPMorgan reiterated an outperform rating on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) with a price target of $300 per share. As noted by Investing.com, “The firm notes that Alphabet is the second-best performing ‘Mag 7’ name year-to-date, up 37% and 80% from April lows, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% and 36% gains respectively. JPMorgan cites the favorable outcome in the DOJ Search Commercial Agreement trial as removing a major overhang, while highlighting Google’s strong financial performance and AI innovation.”

Analysts at JPMorgan also reiterated an overweight rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a price target of $290. The firm says Apple is heading into earnings with greater positives than at any other time in the last year. The firm is also bullish on iPhone sales.

Analysts at Guggenheim just upgraded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to a buy rating ahead of earnings, noting that MSFT is well-positioned for artificial intelligence. The firm has a price target of $586, which is 12% higher than current prices.

Analysts at Truist just upgraded Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) to a buy, noting that secular downside risk fears are now overdone. The firm cited Asia’s long-term travel outlook, steady GDP growth, and more attractive valuation for the buy rating.

And analysts at Morgan Stanley just reiterated an overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As noted by Investor’s Business Daily, “With Tesla and CEO Elon Musk continuing to bet on artificial intelligence and fully autonomous driving coming out of the EV giant’s Q3 earnings, Morgan Stanley on Monday said they were ‘callin’ it’ and that Tesla has ‘solved’ autonomy.”