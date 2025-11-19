Solana’s $1.65B Treasury: A Game-Changer for Long-Term Growth?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is pulling corporate treasury interest. A 60-year-old design firm, Forward Industries, raised $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to build what it calls the largest Solana treasury.

This strategic fund aims to fuel development, attract talent, and build real-world utility on the network. But is this massive treasury enough to secure Solana’s long-term edge, or will it fall short? Here’s the impact.

A Record Raise and the Players Behind It

Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

Several key players drove Solana’s record-breaking raise. Here’s who contributed and how they’re shaping the largest Solana treasury:

The People Behind the $1.65 Billion Raise

Forward Industries’ financing mix of cash and stablecoins will fund an active treasury that participates in staking, lending, and trading on the Solana network. The plan is to operate as a publicly traded institutional player in Solana’s DeFi markets, using its size to pursue sophisticated strategies.

Galaxy and Jump will provide infrastructure and advisory services, while Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani will chair the board. Other board observers include Galaxy Digital president Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto CIO Saurabh Sharma, reflecting a tight connection to institutional trading desks. The firm plans to deploy funds across multiple Solana protocols rather than simply holding SOL.

The Shift From Design to DeFi

Forward Industries’ shift is notable because the firm spent decades designing cases for medical and technology products. Its market cap was about $44.6 million before the announcement, and its stock jumped about 73% after the news.

Kyle Samani will leverage his early investment experience with Solana to source deals, and Jump will contribute engineering talent through the Firedancer validator client, which is designed to boost Solana’s throughput and resilience.

Forward’s management says it aims to generate “differentiated on-chain returns” via staking, lending, and trading rather than passive token holding. This strategy mirrors Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused treasury model but targets SOL’s higher on-chain yields.

What Are the Potential Impacts and Opportunities

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

An institutional treasury of this size can affect Solana in several ways. First, it boosts demand for SOL, supporting price and market depth. When 20.9 million SOL held by treasuries represents over 3% of supply and most of it’s staked, the float available for retail trading shrinks, potentially reducing volatility.

Second, active deployment of the treasury into staking, lending, and trading can channel capital into Solana’s DeFi protocols, increasing liquidity and attracting users. Forward’s partners plan to leverage their networks to strike deals with major Solana protocols to improve liquidity and earn yield. Such partnerships could accelerate adoption of decentralized exchanges, lending markets, and derivatives on Solana.

Third, the treasury’s presence may encourage other corporates to explore Solana for tokenized assets and payments. Visa, PayPal, and BlackRock have already integrated Solana for stablecoin settlement, highlighting growing institutional demand. A multi-billion-dollar treasury provides further validation and may spur traditional firms to follow, particularly if regulatory clarity improves.

Finally, the treasury strategy can serve as a public benchmark. Investors will watch Forward’s quarterly filings to assess transparency, risk management, and performance. Success could legitimize digital asset treasuries more broadly.

What Are the Risks and Unresolved Questions

Digital asset treasuries have faced criticism. Tom Lee of BitMine warned in October that the “bubble has burst” for treasury companies, noting that many now trade below the value of their crypto holdings. He cited widespread discounts to net asset value as evidence that the speculative frenzy collapsed.

Lee’s comments highlight a key risk. If the price of SOL drops or if corporate treasuries trade at discounts, shareholders could suffer despite staking yields. Volatility can also force deleveraging. Lee noted that market downturns can push treasuries to sell at inopportune times.

Critics argue that simply hoarding cryptocurrency adds little value beyond leveraged exposure. Forward’s plan hinges on execution. Running an active DeFi treasury requires sophisticated risk management, smart contract security, and governance controls. The firm must balance yield generation with safety and regulatory compliance. It must also maintain transparency to avoid the valuation discounts seen in other digital asset treasury companies.

Regulatory uncertainty persists in the United States and elsewhere. Changes in securities law, tax treatment, or staking rules could affect treasury viability. The treasury model also assumes continued growth in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Competition from Ethereum, Layer 2 networks, and new entrants could dilute returns. Large treasuries must monitor network health. Outages or technical failures could undermine trust and hamper yield.