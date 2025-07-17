Live: Will Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) Stock Soar After Reporting Q2 Earnings? Canva

Key Points Netflix reports its second-quarter earnings today.

In April, Netflix stock soared after reporting blowout earnings. We’ll be updating this blog today with analysis and Wall Street earnings before the company reports shortly after the bell.

It’s Netflix‘s (Nasdaq: NFLX) world and we’re all just living in it. The streamer blew out Q1 earnings, which helped fuel its 41% year-to-date returns. Tonight, it will report its second quarter earnings after the bell.

We’ll be updating this article with live analysis of everything you need to know about Netflix before it reports its Q2 earnings.

What to Expect When Netflix Reports Tonight

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 earnings estimates:

Revenue: $11.06 billion

$11.06 billion EPS (Normalized): $7.09

$7.09 Cash from Operations: $2.28 billion

And full-year estimates are currently set at

2025 Revenue: $44.50 billion

$44.50 billion 2025 EPS: $25.79

Netflix continues to see earnings expand at a faster clip than revenue. While estimates sales growth stands at just under 16%, Wall Street expects EPS to surge by 45%.

Key Areas to Watch When Netflix Reports Tonight

What areas are the primary catalysts for how Netflix will perform tomorrow? Let’s look at some key storylines headed into earnings:

The Path to Netflix’s Long-Term Targets: Leaked targets from Netflix show that the company plans to double revenue and triple earnings by 2030. While these aren’t formal targets Netflix has release (the company characterizes them as ‘internal aspirations’), they’re now clearly incorporated into Netflix’s share price.

Leaked targets from Netflix show that the company plans to double revenue and triple earnings by 2030. While these aren’t formal targets Netflix has release (the company characterizes them as ‘internal aspirations’), they’re now clearly incorporated into Netflix’s share price. Subscriber Figures: Last quarter Netflix surged after it added 19 million paid additions, which was its largest subscriber growth in history. That was an absolute blowout as Wall Street had forecasted additions of just 8.2 million. Will Netflix be able to follow up on that incredible performance this quarter?

