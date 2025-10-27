Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Celestica (Nasdaq: CLS) just reported Q3 earnings, and even after a 227% surge in 2025, investors were surprised how impressive the company is performing. We’ve been updating a live blog on the company’s earnings, and the headline is they crushed Q3 earnings and issued impressive guidance for 2026.. Shares are up 9% after hours. If you’re new to the Celestica story, let’s explore why the market is increasingly pricing them in from a traditional electronics manufacturer to a company that’s a leader in the AI revolution.

From Contract Manufacturer to AI Backbone

For decades, Celestica was known as a reliable but unremarkable contract manufacturer. It built things for other companies. That business model worked, but it came with thin margins and commodity pricing pressure.

What changed this quarter is the clarity. Management didn’t just beat guidance. They raised 2026 outlook to $16.0 billion in revenue (up 31% from the current $12.2 billion) and guided adjusted EPS to $8.20 (up 39% from $5.90). More importantly, the company provided guidance for next year, and it’s very good. That signals confidence in a trajectory, not hope.

The Communications segment revenue hit $2.41 billion, up 43% year-over-year. CEO Rob Mionis explicitly tied this to “investments in AI data center infrastructure.” That’s not a feature. That’s the business now.

Look at the operating margin. It improved to 7.6% from 6.8% a year ago. That’s not a one-quarter blip. The company is converting higher revenue into real profit. Net income grew 75% year-over-year while revenue grew 21%. That’s operating leverage. That’s what happens when you’re selling into a structural tailwind instead of competing on price.

Why This Matters for the Next Cycle

The stock price already reflects this ongoing story. Celestica is up 24% in just two weeks and 56% from August lows. The market now believes the AI infrastructure story. But here’s what matters: the company is now generating the cash to back it up.

Operating cash flow hit $474 million in 2024, up 45% year-over-year. Free cash flow reached $303 million after capital spending. The company is self-funding its transformation. It’s not borrowing heavily or diluting shareholders. It’s converting demand into cash.

There is risk, of course. We first called Celestica’s rise in May 2024, and since that time the stock is up more than 500%. Any time a stock gains that much in such a small amount of time, there’s the potential for a deep pull back.

Management noted customer and segment concentration. That’s code for hyperscaler relationships. If one major cloud provider cuts orders, the growth narrative breaks. But right now, the demand environment is strengthening, not weakening.

What Happens Next Quarter

Watch whether that 31% revenue growth projection for 2026 starts to look achievable in real time. If Q4 and Q1 results track toward it, this becomes a secular growth story, not a cyclical bounce. If demand softens or customer concentration becomes a constraint, the stock will reprice fast.

For now, Celestica has moved from being a manufacturing company that happened to serve tech customers to being an infrastructure company that happens to manufacture. That’s not semantics. That’s a different business with different margins, different customers, and different growth prospects. The quarter proved the shift is real.