Chegg Earnings: Big Quarter Sends Shares Higher

By Joel South Updated
Key Points

  • Chegg narrowed its net loss by over 80% as cost-cutting stabilized operations despite continued revenue decline.
  • CEO Dan Rosensweig’s return and pivot toward professional skilling mark a high-stakes turnaround gamble for Chegg.
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported third-quarter results today that showed the company stabilizing losses while revenue continued to slide. The stock rose 3.60% in afternoon trading as investors digested news of Dan Rosensweig’s return as CEO and a strategic pivot toward the professional skilling market. Shares are up another 6.25% after-hours after better than expected quarterly numbers.

A Loss That’s Getting Smaller

Net loss narrowed sharply to $35.66 million from a $212.64 million loss in the same period last year. That improvement matters. It signals that aggressive cost-cutting is working, even as the core business shrinks. The company announced a 45% workforce reduction, a painful but necessary step to align burn rate with a smaller revenue base.

Gross profit came in at $69.64 million, providing some cushion. Operating cash flow turned negative at $4.84 million, and free cash flow sat at negative $12.07 million. These figures highlight the tension in Chegg’s turnaround: cost cuts are helping the bottom line, but the company isn’t yet generating cash from operations.

Revenue Continues Its Descent

Revenue fell 23% year over year to $105.12 million. That decline reflects the core challenge facing the company. AI tools like ChatGPT have cannibalized demand for Chegg’s student-focused tutoring and homework help platform. Google algorithm changes also reduced traffic. The company is caught between a shrinking legacy business and an unproven pivot.

The skilling business, positioned as the growth driver, remains early stage. Management expects double-digit growth in that segment by 2026, but the market will need to see actual results before believing the turnaround narrative.

Leadership Shifts, Strategy Sharpens

Rosensweig, the company’s founder, returns to the CEO role after Nathan Schultz’s departure. His stated focus is exploring paths to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. The timing of his return alongside the strategic pivot suggests the board sees both a crisis and an opportunity.

The pivot itself is logical. The global skilling market is worth roughly $40 billion annually, and demand for professional upskilling is real. Whether Chegg can compete in that space against entrenched players like LinkedIn Learning and Coursera remains an open question. The company has brand recognition but limited resources to execute a major business transformation.

Key Figures at a Glance

  • Revenue: $105.12M (down 23% year over year)
  • Gross Profit: $69.64M
  • Net Loss: $35.66M (improved from $212.64M loss last year)
  • Operating Income: $36.46M loss
  • Operating Cash Flow: $4.84M negative
  • Free Cash Flow: $12.07M negative

The loss improvement is the real story here. It shows the cost structure is adjusting to the new reality, but negative cash flow reminds you that the company is still burning capital.

What Investors Should Track

Watch three things going forward. First, whether the skilling business gains meaningful traction. Second, whether the company can achieve operating cash flow breakeven within the next two quarters. Third, how much longer the balance sheet can sustain this transition before capital constraints force harder choices.

The stock trades at 0.30x sales, a deeply depressed valuation that reflects the market’s skepticism about the turnaround. If Rosensweig and his team can stabilize the student business while building real revenue in skilling, the upside is substantial. But execution risk is high, and the company has limited room for error.

