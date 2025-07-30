Stock Market Live July 30: Upside GDP Surprise Pushes S&P 500 (VOO) Higher gokhanilgaz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Key Points US GDP grew 3% in Q2, much stronger than expected and despite tariffs turmoil that began in April.

Harley-Davidson stock is surging on strong revenue and despite an earnings miss.

The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected 3% in Q2 2025, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report released this morning, pushing the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) up about 0.1% in premarket trading.

3% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is nearly a third better than the 2.3% growth rate economists had been expecting. It reverses the trend of 0.5% GDP contraction seen in Q1 as well. In other details, the report noted that consumer spending grew three times better than the expected 0.5% in Q2 (1.4%, to be precise). U.S. exports declined by 1.8%, and imports declined by 30.3% — yet the economy grew anyway, apparently entirely through domestic consumption.

Last but not least, the report showed the personal consumption expenditures price index (the Fed’s preferred inflation metric) at 2.1% in Q2, just a hair above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It almost sounds like “mission accomplished” — so no wonder investors are happy.

Earnings

S&P 500 component company Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) reported Q2 profit of $2.58 per share this morning, two cents better than expected. Revenue also beat expectations at $4.1 billion, and Illinois Tool raised guidance for full year earnings to somewhere between $10.35 and $10.55 per share.

Fellow S&P 500 component Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) earned $0.69 per share in Q2, a nickel better than expected. Revenue edged past expectations at $6.35 billion. Guidance for the rest of the year was right in line with expectations for $2.59 per share.

Yet another component, GE Healthcare (Nasdaq: GEHC) said it earned $1.06 per share on $5 billion in revenue. Guidance for the year was especially strong, with GE Healthcare forecasting profits of $4.43 to $4.63 per share, well ahead of the $4.07 forecast.

On the other hand, Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG), which is no longer big enough to qualify for the S&P 500, reported $0.88 per share, eight cents less than expected. The motorcycle maker’s revenue, however, was $1.3 billion, well ahead of expectations — and Harley stock is up more than 14% pre-market.

