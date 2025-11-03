Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Gains on First Trading Day of November

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read 300 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far; 100 more will report this week.

Palantir reports earnings after close of trading today.

October ended with a 2.3% gain for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). As the first trading day of November dawns, the ETF is up 0.3% premarket.

What’s driving the stock market’s gains? Earnings season, for the most part. Roughly 60% of the 500 companies making up the S&P 500 have reported so far, and 80% of those “beat earnings.” Simply math tells you this means we’ve already nearly reached the halfway mark for more companies beating than missing this quarter — positive news for investors.

This week, the earnings cavalcade will continue, with another 100 or so S&P 500 component companies reporting, including popular names such as Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) and Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD). Palantir is expected to report this evening in fact, and AMD tomorrow.

Wednesday will see McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) report, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Cummins (NYSE: CMI) will come out on Thursday. On Friday, Constellation Energy Group (Nasdaq: CEG) will give a glimpse into the nuclear sector.

Earnings

Mondays aren’t usually busy days for earnings, but a handful of companies have reported.

S&P 500 component company and insurer Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) — not to be confused with the home improvement retailer — reported a $2.43 per share profit that was up 33% from last year on revenue of $4.7 billion.

Pandemic hero and Covid-19 vaccine-maker BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) disappointed with a 12 euro-cent loss, the opposite of the 10 euro-cent profit that was expected. Surprisingly, the loss came as BioNTech reported strong revenue of 1.5 billion euros, well ahead of the 1 billion euros forecast.

S&P 500 component company and Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) beat earnings by two cents, reporting $0.28 per share in Q3 profit on sales of $3.8 billion, just shy of forecasts. Guidance is for $1 to $1.05 per share in profit this year, in line with expectations, and Kenvue stock is up nearly 18% premarket. (More on why in a minute).