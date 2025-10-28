Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points We do expect markets to explode even higher, especially with the Federal Reserve on deck with a potential interest rate cut following cooler-than-expected inflation.

With solid earnings, cooling inflation, the potential for interest rate cuts, and hopes for a truce between the U.S. and China, there’s not much stopping upside potential.

Markets are still exploding higher on earnings.

Dow futures are up 217. NASDAQ futures are up about 46, with the S&P 500 up about seven points. We do expect them all to explode higher – especially with the Federal Reserve on deck with a potential interest rate cut following cooler than expected inflation.

And we have key earnings coming up from some of the biggest market movers, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Alphabet will report earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Analysts expect GOOG to grow earnings by 8%. Last quarter, GOOG beat earnings and raised its spending forecast.

Microsoft will post earnings on Wednesday after the bell. Analysts expect to see double-digit earnings and revenue growth in the report. Helping, analysts at Guggenheim just upgraded MSFT to a buy rating with a price target of $586 per share.

Amazon will post earnings after the bell on Thursday. Analysts expect to see nearly 10% earnings growth from the company. Last quarter, AMZN posted a poor outlook after posting stronger-than-expected earnings results.

And Apple will report after the bell on Thursday. Analysts expect Apple to post 7% growth in earnings and revenue. Last quarter, Apple posted its strongest revenue growth since 2021.

We should also note that if you’re thinking of shorting the market here, wait.

With solid earnings, cooling inflation, the potential for interest rate cuts, and hopes for a truce between the U.S. and China, there’s not much stopping upside potential.

Baird Reiterated Outperform Rating on Apple

Analysts at Baird just reiterated an outperform rating on Apple ahead of earnings, raising its price target to $280 from $230 a share. The firm expects Apple to post solid earnings and guidance. It’s also pleased with the latest iPhone 17.

Analysts at UBS reiterated a buy rating on Amazon ahead of earnings. The firm has a price target of $279, which is up from its previous target of $271 a share.

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) ahead of earnings next week. The QCOM stock exploded yesterday after announcing AI processors that will compete with AMD and Nvidia. The AI chips are a massive shift for QCOM, which has focused on semiconductors for wireless and mobile devices.