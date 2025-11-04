S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Shopify’s Q3 Earnings Show 32% Revenue Gain

By Joel South
  • Shopify beat revenue expectations and posted 32% year-over-year growth in Q3, signaling sustained momentum in its core merchant and subscription businesses.
  • still, shares of SHOP fell by nearly 6% in pre-market trading before recovering those loses in early a.m. trading.
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) beat revenue expectations and posted 32% year-over-year growth in Q3, signaling sustained momentum in its core merchant and subscription businesses. The stock was trading at $167.01 at the time of the filing before market open on Tuesday. 

Merchant Solutions Accelerates

The standout driver was Merchant Solutions, which surged 38% year-over-year to $2.145B. This segment now represents 75% of total revenue and reflects both pricing increases and expanded adoption across the platform. Subscription Solutions grew at a slower but still solid 15% pace to $699M, showing the diversification of the business model beyond transaction-dependent revenue.

Revenue totaled $2.84B, beating the $2.81B consensus estimate by 1.2%. Gross profit climbed 24% to $1.39B, while operating income rose 21% to $343M. Net income reached $264M, and free cash flow generated $507M with an 18% margin. These metrics reflect operational discipline even as the company scales.

Profitability and Cash Generation Hold Steady

Operating cash flow came in at $513M against minimal capital expenditure of just $6M, underscoring the asset-light nature of the platform. The company maintains a fortress balance sheet with $2.414B in cash and equivalents against total liabilities of $2.213B. Shareholders’ equity sits at $12.511B, reflecting years of profitable operations and disciplined capital allocation.

What stands out here is the consistency. Free cash flow margins stayed elevated at 18%, and management guided for Q4 free cash flow margins to remain slightly above Q3 levels. That kind of cash generation at scale is rare among high-growth software companies.

Guidance Points to Deceleration, but Within Expectations

For Q4, management guided for revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties percentage range year-over-year, a step down from Q3’s 32% pace. Gross profit growth was guided to low-to-mid twenties territory. Operating expenses are expected to run 30% to 31% of revenue, with stock-based compensation projected at $130M.

The Q4 outlook suggests the company is managing investor expectations carefully. Growth is decelerating but not collapsing, and the company is maintaining expense discipline while investing in the business. The guidance does not signal alarm, though it does indicate that the torrid Q3 growth rate may not persist indefinitely.

Key Figures

Revenue: $2.84B (vs. $2.81B expected); +32% year-over-year
Gross Profit: $1.39B; +24% year-over-year
Operating Income: $343M; +21% year-over-year
Net Income: $264M
Free Cash Flow: $507M with 18% margin
Merchant Solutions Revenue: $2.145B; +38% year-over-year
Subscription Solutions Revenue: $699M; +15% year-over-year

The revenue beat was modest in percentage terms, but it landed on top of already elevated expectations and delivered alongside robust profit growth. Free cash flow remains the quiet strength of the report, demonstrating that growth is translating into cash, not just accounting earnings.

What Management Signaled

The press release did not include executive commentary, so the earnings call will be the first opportunity to hear directly from leadership on market conditions, competitive positioning, and confidence in the guidance range. Investors should listen for specifics on Merchant Solutions momentum, any commentary on pricing dynamics, and how management views the macro environment heading into the holiday season.

The timing matters. Q3 results landed before market open, giving investors time to digest and react before the opening bell. The 8:30 AM ET call will follow shortly after, providing real-time opportunity for clarification and deeper questions.

What Comes Next

You’ll want to monitor whether Merchant Solutions can sustain momentum into Q4, given the holiday selling season typically drives strong performance for e-commerce platforms. Watch the earnings call for any commentary on merchant health, churn rates, or competitive pressures. The free cash flow trajectory and operating expense management will also be critical to track, as they signal whether profitability gains are sustainable or temporary.

