Home > Investing > Vita Coco’s Q3 Report Beats on Earnings and Revenue

Investing

Vita Coco’s Q3 Report Beats on Earnings and Revenue

Vita Coco’s Q3 Report Beats on Earnings and Revenue
By Joel South
Key Points

  • Vita Coco blew past top and bottom line consensus expectations when it reported Q3 financials.

  • The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.40 against a consensus estimate of $0.31, while revenue surged to $182.0M from an expected $158.5M.

Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) delivered a decisive beat on both earnings and revenue when it reported Q3 financials , posting adjusted EPS of $0.40 against a consensus estimate of $0.31 while revenue surged to $182.0M from an expected $158.5M. The stock gained 3% in the session following the October 28 release, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s execution and forward momentum.

Coconut Water Demand Powers the Quarter

Vita Coco Coconut Water grew 42% year over year, the primary engine behind the company’s Q3 outperformance. Management attributed the strength to robust consumer demand paired with solid operational execution across production and distribution. The segment’s momentum carried through to full-year guidance, where the company expects high teens growth for the brand through 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $32M, up $9M from the prior year quarter. Net income reached $24M, a $5M improvement year over year. The margin expansion signals that scale is working in the company’s favor as volume increases.

Guidance Raised on Sustained Momentum

The company lifted its full-year 2025 net sales guidance to a range of $580M to $595M, reflecting confidence in sustained demand trends. Full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance now sits at $90M to $95M. CEO Martin Roper stated that “our exceptionally strong shipment performance in the third quarter benefited from very strong demand for Vita Coco Coconut Water, and great execution from our teams.” He added that the increased guidance “is based on this momentum, and on delivering high teens Vita Coco Coconut Water full year growth.”

Key Figures

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.31 estimate; beat by 29%
  • Revenue: $182.0M vs. $158.5M estimate; beat by 15%; up 37% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $32M, up $9M YoY
  • Net Income: $24M, up $5M YoY
  • Gross Profit: $69M
  • Vita Coco Coconut Water Growth: 42% YoY

The 37% revenue growth outpaced the company’s own prior guidance, suggesting demand has exceeded internal projections. Gross profit of $69M demonstrates that pricing and volume are both contributing to the top-line acceleration.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet Strength

The company maintains a solid financial position with $204M in cash and equivalents against $323.7M in shareholders’ equity. Management authorized a $65M share repurchase program with $42M remaining. This capital deployment signals confidence in intrinsic value while maintaining flexibility for potential investments or debt reduction.

Tariff Risk on the Horizon

Management flagged potential tariff headwinds as a near-term consideration. Given that coconut water sourcing involves imported inputs, elevated tariff rates could pressure margins if pricing power proves limited. This remains the primary external risk to watch as trade policy evolves into 2026.

The stock trades near 52-week highs with institutional ownership at 80%, reflecting broad confidence in the execution story. Forward earnings estimates are pricing in continued growth acceleration, leaving limited margin for disappointment on future quarters.

