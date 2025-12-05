Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Yesterday we were watching whether Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) could deliver on its profitability promise while maintaining growth momentum. The company crushed both expectations after the bell on December 4, and this morning shares are trading up 24.1% at $87.40 after touching an intraday high of $90.26.

Profitability Milestone Drives the Move

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.10, beating the consensus estimate of negative $0.17 by $0.27. This marks a significant inflection point for the cybersecurity company. Revenue reached $350.2 million, topping estimates of $325.6 million by 7.6% and representing 48% year-over-year growth. The real standout was free cash flow, which surged to $76.89 million from just $15.57 million in the prior year quarter. That nearly five-fold improvement demonstrates operating leverage at scale.

Subscription revenue grew 52% to $336.4 million, while non-GAAP gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 82.8%. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $1.28 billion to $1.282 billion and narrowed the expected loss range to negative $0.20 to negative $0.16 per share.

AI Positioning Meets Market Enthusiasm

CEO Bipul Sinha emphasized the company’s strategic direction in the earnings release: “As the AI transformation unfolds, organizations worldwide are turning to Rubrik to ensure their businesses remain secure and AI ready.” The company launched Rubrik Agent Cloud for enterprise AI agent management and expanded its CrowdStrike partnership during the quarter, reinforcing its position at the intersection of data protection and AI acceleration.

The 24% stock surge reflects investor confidence that this isn’t just a one-quarter story. The guidance raise signals management sees sustained momentum ahead.

What to Watch Through Year End

We’ll be tracking whether the stock can hold these gains as analysts digest the profitability timeline and update price targets. The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $341 million to $343 million suggests steady execution, but investors will want to see if the cash flow trajectory continues. We’ll update if trading patterns shift materially through the session.