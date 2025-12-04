RBRK Surges 13% After Crushing Q3 FY26 Earnings
Quick Read
- Rubrik (RBRK) posted a $0.10 profit versus expectations of a $0.17 loss. Revenue of $350M beat estimates by 7.6%.
- Rubrik generated $76.9M in free cash flow, up 394% year over year. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 82.8%.
- Rubrik achieved its first positive non-GAAP operating income at $10.1M. Subscription revenue grew 52% to $336M.
Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) reported fiscal third quarter results after the close on Dec. 4, crushing expectations on both revenue and profitability. The stock climbed in after-hours trading as investors digested a quarter that showed accelerating momentum toward sustained profitability. Revenue beat estimates by 7.6%, but the real story was the $0.27 EPS surprise. Analysts expected a $0.17 loss per share. Instead, Rubrik posted a $0.10 profit.
Subscription Growth Powers the Beat
Revenue came in at $350.2 million versus the $325.6 million consensus, up 48% year over year. Subscription revenue drove the upside, climbing 52% to $336.4 million. That’s the business model working exactly as planned. The company also disclosed record net new subscription ARR, though it didn’t quantify the figure in the filing.
I liked the margin story here. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 82.8%, up from 79.2% a year ago. That’s 360 basis points of improvement, and it shows the operating leverage kicking in as the company scales. Free cash flow surged to $76.9 million, up nearly 400% from $15.6 million in the prior year period. Operating cash flow hit $85.5 million. For a company still on the path to GAAP profitability, these cash generation numbers matter.
Operating Income Turns Positive
The company posted $10.1 million in non-GAAP operating income. That’s the first positive quarter on that metric, and it signals real progress on the profitability timeline. This represents validation that the unit economics are improving faster than expected. The company ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in cash, giving it plenty of runway to invest in growth without needing to tap capital markets.
Guidance Reflects Confidence
Management raised the full-year revenue outlook to a range of $1.280 billion to $1.282 billion. For the fourth quarter, they guided to $341 million to $343 million in revenue. The full-year non-GAAP net loss per share is now expected between $0.20 and $0.16, tighter than prior guidance and reflecting the profitability inflection.
CEO Bipul Sinha struck an optimistic tone in prepared remarks: “Rubrik had another exceptional quarter, with record net new subscription ARR and free cash flow generation. As the AI transformation unfolds, organizations worldwide are turning to Rubrik to ensure their businesses remain secure and AI ready.”
The company also highlighted new product launches, including Rubrik Agent Cloud for enterprise AI adoption and Rubrik Okta Recovery for automated backups. They expanded partnerships with CrowdStrike on identity security and with Cognizant on a Business Resilience-as-a-Service offering. These moves position Rubrik at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and AI infrastructure, which management sees as a multi-year growth driver.
Key Figures
Adjusted EPS: $0.10 vs. ($0.17) expected
Revenue: $350.2M vs. $325.6M expected; up 48% YoY
Subscription Revenue: $336.4M; up 52% YoY
Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 82.8%; up 360 basis points
Free Cash Flow: $76.9M; up 394% YoY
Operating Cash Flow: $85.5M
The subscription revenue growth and margin expansion were the two most important figures. They show the recurring revenue model scaling efficiently.
Valuation Stays Rich
Rubrik trades at roughly 13 times trailing sales, which is elevated for a company still posting GAAP losses. The market is pricing in continued execution on the profitability roadmap. Analysts remain bullish, with 21 buy ratings and only 2 holds. The consensus price target sits at $114, implying upside from current levels. Institutional ownership stands at 76.5%, suggesting strong conviction among large holders.
Polymarket data showed traders assigned a 97% probability to an earnings beat before the report. That confidence proved warranted, but it also means the bar was set high coming in.
What’s Next
You’ll want to watch whether the company can sustain positive operating income in Q4 and into fiscal 2027. Management emphasized the early stages of their AI strategy, so expect more product announcements around enterprise AI data protection. The fourth quarter will test whether this profitability inflection holds or if it was a one-time margin benefit.