Live: Will Tempus AI Move Higher After Earnings?

Quick Read Tempus AI (TEM) delivered 90% revenue growth in Q2 to $314.6M, driven by 115% genomics growth and 36% Data and Insights expansion.

Tempus raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.26B and reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA of positive $5M, improving over $100M year over year.

The company is training a large-scale biomedical AI model with AstraZeneca using 1,000 H200 GPUs across 350 petabytes of data.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) reports third-quarter results after the close, and investor attention is turning toward how the company will follow up on its breakout second quarter. The precision medicine and data analytics firm has become one of the most closely watched names in AI-driven healthcare, and its recent performance shows why.

In Q2, Tempus delivered revenue of $314.6 million, up nearly 90% year over year, and a normalized EPS loss of $0.22, beating estimates by three cents. Genomics revenue surged 115% as oncology testing volumes jumped 26% and hereditary testing climbed 32%, while Data and Insights revenue grew nearly 36% to about $73 million. Management raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.26 billion and reaffirmed its forecast for positive $5 million in adjusted EBITDA, an improvement of more than $100 million from last year.

CEO Eric Lefkofsky said the company is “hitting its stride” approaching its tenth anniversary, noting that Tempus is balancing rapid top-line growth with disciplined investment. Its issuance of $750 million in low-interest convertible notes also strengthened liquidity, leaving the firm well-capitalized as it scales its AI initiatives.

Estimates Snapshot

Here’s what Wall Street expects when Tempus reports:

Period Revenue EPS (Normalized) YoY Revenue Growth Q3 2025 (Current Qtr) $328.67M –$0.18 +81.7% Q4 2025 (Next Qtr) $360.06M –$0.10 +79.4% FY 2025 $1.26B –$0.72 +81.6% FY 2026 $1.56B –$0.12 +24.1%

Tempus has now exceeded EPS expectations in three of the past four quarters, with an average positive surprise of about 9%. Analysts expect continued sequential improvement in margins and a potential inflection toward breakeven by early 2026.

Key Areas to Watch When Tempus Reports

1. AI Foundation Model Expansion

Tempus’ multi-year partnership with AstraZeneca and Pathos to train a large-scale biomedical foundation model is a central narrative. Management said it is running compute across 1,000 H200 GPUs on over 350 petabytes of data — a scale that could reshape how pharma companies identify responders to therapies. Investors will look for signs that additional pharma partners are lining up to participate.

2. Genomics Growth and Market Share Gains

Q2 genomic testing volumes surged across oncology and hereditary lines, aided by improved salesforce efficiency and technology upgrades. The hereditary segment’s market share gains, particularly through the Ambry platform, have been a key driver, and management called growth “durable and sustainable” into Q3.

3. Path Toward Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed sharply to $5.6 million in Q2 from –$16 million in Q1. The company reaffirmed full-year profitability guidance, citing disciplined cost control and operational leverage. With revenue growing north of 30% at scale, investors will be watching if the margin expansion continues.

4. MRD and Liquid Biopsy Catalysts

Tempus expects reimbursement for its minimal residual disease (MRD) assays by late 2025, positioning this franchise for meaningful 2026 growth. The liquid biopsy and treatment response monitoring pipeline could add incremental volume once payers approve coverage.

5. Data and Insights Momentum

Following 40% growth in Q2, management guided for approximately 30% full-year growth in its Data and Insights business. This segment, fueled by large pharma partnerships, is key to Tempus’ long-term AI monetization strategy.