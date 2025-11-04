S&P 500
6,785.10
-1.13%
Dow Jones
47,067.20
-0.61%
Nasdaq 100
25,536.30
-1.82%
Russell 2000
2,437.35
-1.61%
FTSE 100
9,718.20
+0.04%
Nikkei 225
51,298.70
-2.34%
Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning

By Joel South

Nov 4, 2025  |  Updated 11:59 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Investors are selling off Palantir stock despite the AI defense tech company reporting a “beat and raise” quarter last night.
  • Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warns stock markets could fall 20% in the next two years.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Who Wants Some Cheap GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs?

Live

Swiss bank UBS reports that the White House may reach a deal with GLP-1 weight loss drug producers Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to adjust their pricing lower for U.S. customers.

Patients on Medicare may be able to buy the lowest dose levels of both companies’ drugs for just $149 per month under the new pricing scheme, says UBS. Now the question will be: If Novo and Lilly have to cut their prices by more than half to get Medicare coverage… can they “make it up on volume?”

Investors seem uncertain. Novo stock is down about 1% on the news, while Lilly stock is up 1%.

Marriott Moves Higher

Live

Hotel operator and S&P 500 component company Marriott (Nasdaq: MAR) beat earnings by a dime this morning, reporting Q3 profit of $2.47 per share. Quarterly revenue approached $6.5 billion, just ahead of expectations.

Marriott guided investors to expect no more than $2.62 per share in Q4 profit, below analyst predictions of $2.65. Nevertheless, investors are rewarding Marriott for the earnings beat, and the stock is up nearly 3%.

The Voo’s losses are moderating, too, now down only 0.8%.

Shopify Gets a Price Rollback

Live

E-commerce powerhouse Shopify (Nasdaq: SHOP) delivered a sales beat this morning, reporting Q3 revenue of $2.8 billion, or $80 million more than analysts had expected. Profits on the other hand tumbled 68% year over year, to $264 million.

Management guided for “mid-to-high-twenties” percentage sales growth in Q4, but faster growth in operating expenses — up 30% to 31%. This sales growth number would be weaker than the 32% growth in revenue from Q3, while faster growth in expenses implies profits will continue to decline in the current quarter.
Shopify stock is down 2.5% in early trading, and the Voo is down 1% so far today.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) came close to regaining its all-time high (hit just late last week) on Monday, closing up at 628.27 — but what went up is coming crashing back down this morning. In premarket trading, “the Voo” is already down 1%… and falling.

What’s driving the stock market’s decline? Crazy as it may sound, an earnings beat from Palantir seems to have sparked the selling.

Last night, defense technology company Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) beat analyst forecasts for Q3 earnings with a $0.21 per share (adjusted) profit on sales of $1.2 billion (nearly $100 million more than forecast). The company boasted of 61% year over year sales growth (77% growth in the U.S., and 121% growth in U.S. non-government commercial sales).

And Palantir raised its guidance for the Q4 currently underway, saying sales will exceed $1.3 billion, beating forecasts for $1.2 billion in revenue. Full-year revenue should be roughly $4.4 billion, with more than $2.1 billion in adjusted income from operations and free cash flow between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion.

Fantastic numbers, but apparently not fantastic enough to justify the 700x P/E that Palantir stock was fetching heading into earnings. Investors are selling off Palantir stock by more than 8% this morning, and seeing as Palantir is a big component of the S&P 500, that selloff is pulling the whole Vanguard S&P 500 ETF lower as well.

Worry spreads

Adding to investor misery, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned last night of a “likely … 10 to 20% drawdown in equity markets sometime in the next 12 to 24 months.” And Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick suggested he’s looking for a 10% to 15% stock market decline in the near future.

Spooked by the reaction to Palantir’s positive report, investors are starting to question whether stocks (like Palantir) that are associated with artificial intelligence might simply all be a bit too overvalued to respond positively to good news. Premarket, we’re also seeing shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), AMD (Nasdaq: AMD), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) start to give back some of their outsize gains. These three AI stocks are down 2%, 3%, and 3% premarket.

Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live August 7: Shrugging Off Tariffs News, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again
Joel South | Aug 7, 2025

Stock Market Live August 7: Shrugging Off Tariffs News, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live June 26: S&P 500 (VOO) Creeps Towards a New Record High
Joel South | Jun 26, 2025

Stock Market Live June 26: S&P 500 (VOO) Creeps Towards a New Record High

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Joel South | Sep 25, 2025

Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Gains on First Trading Day of November
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Gains on First Trading Day of November

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 19: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Still on Hold Pending Fed Talk
Joel South | Aug 19, 2025

Stock Market Live August 19: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Still on Hold Pending Fed Talk

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Pauses After Inconclusive Russia Talks
Joel South | Aug 18, 2025

Stock Market Live August 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Pauses After Inconclusive Russia Talks

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 12: Paramount Bids for Warner Brothers, S&P 500 (VOO) Mostly Flat
Joel South | Sep 12, 2025

Stock Market Live September 12: Paramount Bids for Warner Brothers, S&P 500 (VOO) Mostly Flat

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Not Spooked by Earnings, Rises on Halloween
Joel South | Oct 31, 2025

Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Not Spooked by Earnings, Rises on Halloween

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 30, 2025

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…

Top Gaining Stocks

Henry Schein
HSIC Vol: 2,429,081
+$6.12
+9.47%
$70.76
+$10.37
+8.47%
$132.83
Waters
WAT Vol: 927,238
+$25.16
+7.28%
$370.75
Yum Brands
YUM Vol: 3,146,412
+$9.72
+6.97%
$149.10
DuPont de Nemours
DD Vol: 11,755,021
+$2.39
+6.89%
$37.08

Top Losing Stocks

Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 43,525,267
-$3.45
15.53%
$18.74
Zoetis
ZTS Vol: 7,850,990
-$17.88
12.39%
$126.47
CDW
CDW Vol: 2,179,747
-$15.68
10.13%
$139.15
Carnival
CCL Vol: 27,588,526
-$2.72
9.47%
$25.99
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 92,708,873
-$16.60
8.01%
$190.58