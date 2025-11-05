S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
DigitalOcean Ends Win Streak on Q3 Earnings Miss

DigitalOcean Ends Win Streak on Q3 Earnings Miss
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • DigitalOcean reported Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 30 that shocked investors after eight consecutive quarters of beats.
  • DOCN posted $0.00 diluted EPS versus the $0.49 consensus estimate, a complete miss that erased all expected profitability for the quarter.
DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) reported Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 30 that shocked investors after eight consecutive quarters of beats. The company posted $0.00 diluted EPS versus the $0.49 consensus estimate, a complete miss that erased all expected profitability for the quarter. The stock initially absorbed the blow but has since recovered, trading near $39.20 as of November 4, up 3.3% for the week. The reversal raises critical questions about what derailed a company that had delivered outsized beats consistently and grown revenue 13.6% year over year through Q2.

The Streak Ends Hard

DigitalOcean’s earnings surprise represents a dramatic reversal. The company had beaten EPS estimates by 25% or more in each of the prior four quarters, conditioning investors to expect continued outperformance. Q2 2025 delivered $0.59 EPS against a $0.47 estimate. Q1 2025 came in at $0.56 versus $0.44 expected. That pattern of consistent execution made the $0.49 miss in Q3 feel like a cliff rather than a stumble.

What makes the miss particularly jarring is the underlying business strength visible through June. Revenue reached $218.7 million in Q2, up 13.6% year over year. Net income hit $37.0 million with a 15.2% profit margin. Operating margin stood at a healthy 16.3%. The company was printing money. Something shifted between the end of Q2 and the close of Q3, but management commentary on the miss has not yet been fully detailed.

The Profitability Engine Still Runs

Despite the Q3 stumble, DigitalOcean’s fundamental profitability profile remains intact. Through the first nine months of 2025, the company has generated $1.15 in diluted EPS. Full year 2024 delivered $1.92 per share. That means Q3’s $0.00 result represents a one-quarter aberration, not a structural breakdown.

The balance sheet and cash generation tell a similar story. EBITDA for the trailing twelve months stands at $254 million on trailing revenue of $832.8 million. That 30.5% EBITDA margin reflects a business that converts revenue into cash efficiently. Free cash flow remains a strength, even if the earnings line stumbled.

Key Figures 

Diluted EPS: $0.00 (vs. $0.49 expected); -100% vs. estimate
Prior Quarter EPS (Q2 2025): $0.59 (beat by 25.5%)
Trailing Twelve Month EPS: $1.23
Trailing Twelve Month Revenue: $832.8M
Trailing EBITDA: $254.0M
Profit Margin (Q2 2025): 15.2%
Operating Margin (Q2 2025): 16.3%
Revenue Growth (YoY through Q2): 13.6%

I’d focus on what drove the Q3 miss. The company had demonstrated the ability to convert growth into profit. A single quarter of $0.00 EPS, without visible deterioration in the business through June, suggests either a one-time charge, a timing issue with revenue recognition, or a sharp deterioration late in the quarter that management needs to explain clearly.

Retail Conviction Remains Unshaken

Retail investors on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets had positioned DigitalOcean as an AI infrastructure play before earnings. One prominent post from late October, which generated over 890 upvotes, described the company as “selling shovels in a gold rush.” The poster highlighted DigitalOcean’s partnerships with AMD, NVIDIA, and a new deal with OpenAI announced in October 2025, framing the stock as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure buildout.

That narrative centered on the eight consecutive earnings beats and the company’s role in serving developers and startups building AI applications. The Q3 miss has not yet dampened that enthusiasm visibly. The stock’s 3.3% weekly gain following the earnings report suggests either that guidance provided reassurance or that retail investors view the miss as temporary noise in a longer-term AI infrastructure story.

What Comes Next

The earnings call will be essential. Management needs to explain whether Q3’s $0.00 EPS reflects a one-time event, a revenue timing issue, or a deterioration in underlying demand that contradicts the 13.6% growth visible through Q2. Investors should listen closely for commentary on customer acquisition costs, churn, and the trajectory of AI-related workloads on the platform.

The stock trades at 31.6x trailing P/E despite the miss, suggesting the market either expects a strong recovery or is pricing in forward guidance that restores confidence. Analyst consensus target sits at $42.00, implying 7.1% upside from current levels. Watch whether that consensus holds or shifts in the coming days as more details emerge.

