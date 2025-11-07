Today’s Market Moving Stocks: Affirm Holdings, Expedia, and Globus Medical

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) are up about 9%, or by $5.88 on the day.

All thanks to solid earnings. EPS of 23 cents beat estimates by 12 cents.

Revenue of $933.34 million, up 33.6% year over year, beat by $49.98 million. It also gained on gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance, now expecting to see it at $47.5 billion as compared to earlier estimates of $46 billion. Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated to be 27.1%, as compared to an earlier estimate of 26.1%.

Some of the other most active stocks to keep an eye on include:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE): Up about 17%, or by $37.47 a share, Expedia is running on strong earnings. The company also raised its 2025 revenue growth forecast. In fact, it now expects to see revenue growth of between 6% and 7%, as compared to earlier estimates of 3% to 5%. Bookings in its B2B segment jumped 26% to $9.38 billion during the third quarter.

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED): Up about 29%, or by $18 a share, GMED is also running on earnings. Its EPS OF $1.18 beat by 41 cents. Revenue of $769 million, up about 23%, beat by $34.33 million. Plus, analysts at Piper Sandler just raised its price target on GMED to $90 on profitability gains, with an overweight rating.

“Profitability emerged as the standout metric for the quarter, with management attributing the improvement to acceleration in U.S. spine sales and manufacturing initiatives, factors that Piper Sandler expects to continue benefiting the company moving forward,” added Investing.com.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM): Up about 10%, or by $7.26 a share, AKAM is running on earnings, too. In its most recent quarter, its EPS OF $1.86 beat by 22 cents. Revenue of $1.05 billion, up 5% year over year, beat by $10 million.

“Akamai said it expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.65 and $1.85 per share, with the $1.75 midpoint above the $1.65 per share estimate. Sales are forecast to be between $1.065B and $1.085B, with the $1.075B midpoint slightly above the $1.07B estimate,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.