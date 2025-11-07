S&P 500
6,721.00
-0.39%
Dow Jones
46,981.80
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,008.60
-0.86%
Russell 2000
2,430.81
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,742.80
+0.23%
Nikkei 225
50,403.20
+0.08%
Stock Market Live November 7: S&P 500 (SPY) Heading for a Losing Week

Investing

Today’s Market Moving Stocks: Affirm Holdings, Expedia, and Globus Medical

Quick Read

  • Affirm (AFRM) reported EPS of 23 cents and beat estimates by 12 cents on revenue of $933M.
  • Affirm raised its GMV guidance to $47.5B from $46B and increased adjusted operating margin outlook to 27.1%.
  • Expedia (EXPE) raised 2025 revenue growth forecast to 6% to 7% from 3% to 5%.
By Ian Cooper
Today's Market Moving Stocks: Affirm Holdings, Expedia, and Globus Medical

Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) are up about 9%, or by $5.88 on the day.

All thanks to solid earnings. EPS of 23 cents beat estimates by 12 cents.

Revenue of $933.34 million, up 33.6% year over year, beat by $49.98 million. It also gained on gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance, now expecting to see it at $47.5 billion as compared to earlier estimates of $46 billion. Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated to be 27.1%, as compared to an earlier estimate of 26.1%.

Some of the other most active stocks to keep an eye on include:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE): Up about 17%, or by $37.47 a share, Expedia is running on strong earnings. The company also raised its 2025 revenue growth forecast. In fact, it now expects to see revenue growth of between 6% and 7%, as compared to earlier estimates of 3% to 5%. Bookings in its B2B segment jumped 26% to $9.38 billion during the third quarter.

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED): Up about 29%, or by $18 a share, GMED is also running on earnings. Its EPS OF $1.18 beat by 41 cents. Revenue of $769 million, up about 23%, beat by $34.33 million. Plus, analysts at Piper Sandler just raised its price target on GMED to $90 on profitability gains, with an overweight rating.

“Profitability emerged as the standout metric for the quarter, with management attributing the improvement to acceleration in U.S. spine sales and manufacturing initiatives, factors that Piper Sandler expects to continue benefiting the company moving forward,” added Investing.com.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM): Up about 10%, or by $7.26 a share, AKAM is running on earnings, too. In its most recent quarter, its EPS OF $1.86 beat by 22 cents. Revenue of $1.05 billion, up 5% year over year, beat by $10 million.

“Akamai said it expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.65 and $1.85 per share, with the $1.75 midpoint above the $1.65 per share estimate. Sales are forecast to be between $1.065B and $1.085B, with the $1.075B midpoint slightly above the $1.07B estimate,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 5,371,670
+$43.39
+19.75%
$263.09
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 5,579,378
+$12.86
+17.61%
$85.86
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,299,774
+$5.78
+6.33%
$97.04
News Corp
NWS Vol: 454,533
+$1.74
+6.11%
$30.22
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 9,512,059
+$4.00
+6.03%
$70.31

Top Losing Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,315,387
-$4.39
7.40%
$54.96
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 4,111,223
-$17.91
7.10%
$234.49
Block
XYZ Vol: 15,641,704
-$4.76
6.70%
$66.18
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 24,972,723
-$2.75
5.99%
$43.15
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 7,188,256
-$3.42
5.89%
$54.61