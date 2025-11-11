S&P 500
Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Investing

Archer Aviation Keeps Falling. Is the eVTOL Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

Quick Read

  • Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock dropped 20% after announcing a $126M airport acquisition that will be funded through dilutive share sales.
  • Archer holds over $1B in order backlog and targets FAA certification by 2026 for its Midnight aircraft.
  • The stock trades at a 40% discount to the average analyst price target of $11.81.
By Rich Duprey
Archer Aviation Keeps Falling. Is the eVTOL Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

© Courtesy of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) saw its stock plunge last week following its third-quarter earnings report and the unexpected announcement of acquiring Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million. The earnings showed a narrower-than-expected loss, but investors focused on the dilution from a share sale to fund the deal and ongoing cash burn concerns. 

Shares dropped nearly 20% on Thursday, erasing all the gains accumulated since April when the stock traded around $4 per share. The current price around $8.45 marks a 42% decline from its 52-week high of $14.62 hit last month, and a 13% drop year-to-date. Despite this, Archer’s stock remains up 163% over the past 12 months, reflecting optimism in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector. 

Yet after a Raymond James analyst reiterated his buy rating on Friday, the shares bounced 3% yesterday, though he also trimmed the price target by $1 to $13 per share. With the stock now trading well below analyst targets, is this dip making Archer Aviation too cheap to ignore?

Weighing the Analyst’s Take on Archer

Analyst Savanthi Syth reiterating his buy recommendation highlights Archer’s progress toward certification and commercialization, but the price target cut reflects tempered expectations amid higher spending. He praised the Hawthorne acquisition as a strategic move to secure a key vertiport hub in a high-demand market like L.A., potentially accelerating route launches. 

However, the analyst also noted risks from elevated capital needs, with Archer’s cash position at $1.6 billion after earnings, but projected a cash burn of $400 million to $500 million annually until revenue ramps up. 

Among the benefits of Archer’s business is its partnerships, such as with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for manufacturing and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) for orders, positioning it ahead in scalability. Critics argue the analysis overlooks execution hurdles, such as FAA delays, which could push back anticipated 2026 commercial launches. 

Overall, the buy call aligns with a consensus strong buy from seven analysts, with an average target of $11.81 per share implying 40% upside from current levels. Yet, relative to peers, Archer’s valuation at 10x forward sales seems reasonable though not undervalued given the uncertainties it faces.

Buying an Airport vs. Buying an Air Taxi Service

Archer’s Hawthorne acquisition aims to build infrastructure for its Midnight aircraft, turning the airport into a dedicated eVTOL hub with charging and maintenance facilities. This $126 million cash-and-stock deal secures a prime location near urban centers, potentially cutting operational costs and enabling quicker market entry in California. 

In contrast, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) acquired Strata Critical Medical‘s (NASDAQ:SRTA) (formerly Blade Air Mobility) passenger business in August for up to $125 million, focusing on customer acquisition rather than physical assets. 

Blade brings an established network of terminals, loyal flyers in New York and Europe, and charter expertise, allowing Joby to integrate its eVTOLs into existing routes seamlessly. Joby’s move emphasizes demand generation and revenue synergy, with Blade’s brokerage adding immediate bookings potential. 

Archer’s bet is more capital-intensive and infrastructure-heavy, risking delays from regulatory approvals at Hawthorne, while Joby’s acquisition offers faster monetization through Blade’s app and partnerships. Both deals, similar in cost, underscore sector consolidation, but Joby’s appears more immediately accretive, contributing to its 92% year-to-date stock gain versus Archer’s decline.

Key Takeaway

In light of Archer’s planned commercial services launch next year, the recent sell-off may indeed make the stock too cheap to ignore. With FAA type certification on track for 2026 and over $1 billion in order backlog, Archer’s fundamentals remain solid despite short-term volatility. 

Trading at a discount to peers like Joby, Archer Aviation offers high-reward potential for risk-tolerant investors betting on urban air mobility’s takeoff.

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which Stock Is Going To Payoff For Shareholders
Rich Duprey | Apr 28, 2025

Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which Stock Is Going To Payoff For Shareholders

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, poised to revolutionize urban air mobility, is heating up, with Archer Aviation…
Joby’s 36% Stock Crash Is the Ultimate Buy-Low Bonanza
Rich Duprey | Sep 11, 2025

Joby’s 36% Stock Crash Is the Ultimate Buy-Low Bonanza

Revolutionizing Urban Skies Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is the pioneering developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft on the…
Joby’s Twin Strategic Deals: Is the eVTOL Stock’s Price Now Out of Reach?
Rich Duprey | Aug 5, 2025

Joby’s Twin Strategic Deals: Is the eVTOL Stock’s Price Now Out of Reach?

Redefining Aviation Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft pioneer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is making waves with two transformative deals…
Will Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation Cash In Big on Earnings Next Week?
Rich Duprey | Oct 27, 2025

Will Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation Cash In Big on Earnings Next Week?

As investors eye next week’s earnings reports from the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, all attention turns to…
Prediction: Buy Archer Aviation Before Today’s Earnings
Rich Duprey | May 12, 2025

Prediction: Buy Archer Aviation Before Today’s Earnings

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a leading pioneer in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The robotaxi stock is a…
Joby Aviation: The eVTOL Pioneer Ready to Mint Millionaires
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

Joby Aviation: The eVTOL Pioneer Ready to Mint Millionaires

A Wild Ride with Sky-High Potential Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has captivated investors with a meteoric stock price surge in 2025,…
Archer Aviation’s Stock Tumbles: Time to Sell the eVTOL Stock or Stay the Course?
Rich Duprey | Jul 22, 2025

Archer Aviation’s Stock Tumbles: Time to Sell the eVTOL Stock or Stay the Course?

ACHR Loses Altitude Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is facing turbulent skies after its stock plummeted 10.9% yesterday and is sliding an…
3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Soar to New Heights Over the Next 5 Years
Chris MacDonald | Aug 13, 2024

3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Soar to New Heights Over the Next 5 Years

“Flying cars,” or eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles), blend features of cars and helicopters. Initially showcased by NASA…
Stanley Druckenmiller Says Joby Aviation Is a Buy. Is It?
Rich Duprey | Nov 7, 2025

Stanley Druckenmiller Says Joby Aviation Is a Buy. Is It?

Stanley Druckenmiller built his reputation on Wall Street managing billions for George Soros, including the 1992 trade that profited $1…

