Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Investing

Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AbbVie, AppLovin, Autozone, Booking Holdings, CoreWeave, DoorDash, and More

Quick Read

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 48,000 level to close at a new all-time high on Wednesday.
  • The large-cap money center banks were a significant boost to drive the venerable index to the new high.
  • The shift from technology to value and large-cap dividend stocks continues, with the ongoing chatter about the AI bubble staying front and center.
By Lee Jackson
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
© Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The stock futures are trading lower on Thursday, following another incredible day for the Dow Jones Industrials, while the rotation out of the NASDAQ and into technology is still gaining traction. The DJIA posted a record all-time high, closing at 48,254, up another 327 points or 0.68%.  The S&P 500 just barely finished the day positive at 6850, but once again, as has been the result for the last few trading days, the NASDAQ closed lower by 0.26% at 23,406. The Russell 2000 also closed in the red on Wednesday at 2451. The same narrative that has been circulating on Wall Street remains in place: a rotation from high-valuation technology stocks that have had a massive run over the last three years, and the possibility that the AI investment mania has created a bubble that, if and when it pops, will shatter the rest of the stock market and the economy.

Treasury Bonds:

After a day off on Tuesday to honor our brave men and women veterans, the bond market was back in action on Wednesday, and yields were down across the Treasury curve as buyers emerged, as the House of Representatives is expected to sign the funding bill that will end the longest government shutdown on record. The yield on the 30-year bond closed the day at 4.67%, while the benchmark 10-year bond was last seen at a yield of 4.07%.

Oil and Gas:

After an excellent start to the week, both Brent Crude and West Texas  Intermediate got hammered on Tuesday. Brent finished the day down 3.74% at $62.72, while WTI was last seen at $58.49, down a whopping 4.18%. Across the investing world, there are mounting concerns about weak global economic growth, particularly in the U.S. and China, which are the world’s largest oil consumers. In addition, Wall Street remains concerned about a potential oversupply situation, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) had previously agreed to increase output. However, they will pause the planned production increases for the first three months of 2026. Natural gas also closed lower after a solid run over the last week, but finished the day down less than 1% at $4.53.

Gold:

Gold continued its rally from the recent sell-off lows and had another outstanding day, closing up 1.66% at $4 194.40. With the UBS target of $4,200 ready to be eclipsed as early as today, and Goldman Sachs and Bank of America bullish on the prospects for $5,000 by the end of next year, it appears that the next leg higher for the bullion could already be in place. The $5,000 target is driven by a bullish outlook on gold, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, expected interest rate cuts, and substantial investment demand. 

Crypto:

On Wednesday, the crypto market saw a general downturn, with the majority of top coins in the red and Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to hold above key support levels amid weak U.S. demand. The overall market capitalization is down by approximately 1.8%. At 4:00 PM EST, Bitcoin was trading around $103,854, and Ethereum was at $3,459. Both cryptocurrencies have declined over the last 24 hours, reflecting a broader cautious sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. 

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. 

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Thursday, November 13, 2025. 

  • Autozone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs with a $120 target price.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) was upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush from Market Perform with a $6,000 target price objective.
  • Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) was raised to Overweight from Equal-Weight at KeyBanc, which has a $380 target price.
  • DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Wedbush, which has a $260 target price objective.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank with a $30 target price.
  • Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Wells Fargo, which has set a $75 target for the shares.
  • Trane Technologies Plc (NYSE: TT) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Bank of America with a $550 target price.
  • Cooper Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: COO) was cut to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo with a $72 target price.
  • Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) was downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which set a $103 target price for the stock.
  • Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) was cut to Underperform from Perform at Wolfe with a $43 price target.
  • Potlatchdeltic Corp. (NYSE: PCH) was cut to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson with a $40 target price objective.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) was started with an Outperform rating at Scotiabank with a $280 price target.
  • AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) was initiated with a Buy rating at CTBC Securities, which has a $720 price target for the stock.
  • CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) was started with a Buy rating at Compass Point with a $150 target price.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was started with an Outperform rating at Scotiabank with a $140 price target.

 

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

