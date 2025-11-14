S&P 500
This is the Only Quantum Computing Stock You Should Buy

Quick Read

  • IBM (IBM) generated over $60B in annual revenue from cloud computing and AI to fund quantum R&D without existential risk.
  • IBM announced two advanced quantum processors this week including the 120-qubit Nighthawk chip delivering by year-end.
  • IBM targets fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2029 while competitors like Rigetti and IonQ report under $10M in annual revenue.
  It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This is the Only Quantum Computing Stock You Should Buy

© IBM

Quantum computing has generated huge buzz, with potential to tackle problems in drug discovery, materials science, and optimization that stump traditional computers. Over the last two years, shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have skyrocketed, some gaining over 1,000%, as investors wager on quantum becoming the next artificial intelligence (AI) boom. 

The hype stems from breakthroughs showing quantum’s edge in specific tasks. Yet these companies remain speculative. They report minimal revenue — often under $10 million annually — and rack up hundreds of millions in losses. Their sky-high valuations, trading at multiples far beyond their earnings potential, ignore their weak fundamentals. 

However, one stock stands apart, posting billions in revenue and profits from established businesses, giving it the firepower to invest heavily in quantum R&D: IBM (NYSE:IBM).

A Steady March in Quantum Innovation

IBM has long been at the forefront of quantum computing, tracing its roots back to theoretical work in the 1980s. The company launched IBM Quantum in 2016, making quantum systems accessible via the cloud to researchers and businesses worldwide. This democratized approach has built a robust ecosystem, with over 250 organizations in the IBM Quantum Network, including Fortune 500 firms, startups, and academic institutions.

Key advancements underscore IBM’s leadership. Starting with a 5-qubit system in 2016, IBM scaled up rapidly. By 2022, it unveiled the 433-qubit Osprey processor, followed by the 1,121-qubit Condor in 2023. These milestones focused not just on qubit count but on quality — improving coherence times and reducing error rates. 

IBM’s Qiskit software toolkit, an open-source platform, has become the industry standard for quantum programming, with millions of downloads.

What sets IBM apart as a true leader? Its deep pockets from core operations in cloud computing, AI, and consulting provide sustained funding without relying on volatile capital markets. IBM holds thousands of quantum-related patents and collaborates with entities like the Department of Energy and universities. This positions it to drive real-world applications, from simulating molecular interactions for new drugs to optimizing supply chains.

Unlike pure-play quantum firms, IBM integrates quantum with classical computing in hybrid systems, accelerating practical utility.

A Game-Changing Advance Unveiled

IBM’s most recent leap came just this week with the announcement of two advanced processors. The Quantum Nighthawk features 120 qubits connected by 218 couplers in a square-lattice design, allowing for 30% more complex quantum circuits than predecessors. 

Set for delivery by the end of the year, Nighthawk is projected to run up to 5,000 quantum gates, a key metric for computational depth. This chip advances toward “quantum advantage,” where quantum systems outperform classical supercomputers on useful tasks.

Complementing it is Quantum Loon, a larger architecture targeting fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2029. Fault tolerance refers to built-in error correction that addresses qubit instability, which is a major challenge in quantum computing today.Loon incorporates all hardware needed for scalable, reliable operations, paving the way for commercial-grade quantum machines.

These developments indicate IBM’s transition from experimental prototypes to systems that are ready for enterprise use, with the potential to revolutionize fields such as cryptography and climate modeling.

Key Takeaway

IBM is the top quantum computing stock that investors should consider. While speculative plays like Rigetti, D-Wave, and IonQ chase hype with no profits in sight, IBM’s $60 billion-plus annual revenue from diversified segments funds aggressive quantum R&D without existential risks. 

Its technical prowess, ecosystem, and roadmap to fault-tolerant systems by 2029 position it to capture quantum’s value as the technology matures. Investing in IBM provides exposure to quantum computing, supported by a blue-chip foundation of stability, dividends, and long-term growth potential.

