Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Struggles Amid Risk-Off Climate

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

With Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) earnings just around the corner, technology stocks remain stuck in the doldrums amid a risk-off market climate. The broader markets are extending their losing streak, with all three of the major stock market indices trading in the red, including a near 400-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as well as fractional declines in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Nearly every sector of the economy is under pressure today, including a 1% drop in the wider tech sector. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) didn’t help matters with an overnight outage, sending the stock 3% lower.

Nevertheless, AI is humming along. Most recently, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has inked a multi-year tie-up with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) in which the finance giant will pour a reported $100 million into OpenAI models, bolstering applications like TurboTax. AI data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has struck a partnership with Nvidia to integrate the chip company’s “most popular libraries for data science” to bolster Machine Learning on its platform.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading;

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 46,235 Down 354.96 (-0.76%)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,499.74 Down 215.32 (-0.95%)

S&P 500: 6,636.45 Down 36.06 (-0.55%)

Market Movers

Rothschild & Co analysts have lowered their views on Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) from “buy” to “neutral” ratings. The analysts warned that the ““trust us – Gen-AI is just like early cloud 1.0” argument was wobbly.

Semiconductor phenom Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is taking it on the chin, falling 5% in today’s session on AI overload jitters. Industry peer Micron (Nasdaq: MU) is down in sympathy, falling 4.7% today despite Morgan Stanley analysts recently reiterating a bullish “overweight” rating on the stock with a $325 price target attached.