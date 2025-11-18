S&P 500
6,655.10
-0.42%
Dow Jones
46,295.40
-0.76%
Nasdaq 100
24,667.20
-0.70%
Russell 2000
2,358.20
+0.62%
FTSE 100
9,584.00
-0.55%
Nikkei 225
49,011.70
-1.65%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Struggles Amid Risk-Off Climate

Quick Read

  • Intuit (INTU) will invest $100M in OpenAI models to enhance applications like TurboTax.
  • Rothschild downgraded Microsoft and Amazon to neutral on concerns about Gen-AI hype versus cloud adoption.
  • Advanced Micro Devices fell 5% on AI sector jitters.
Live Updates

Market Losses Widen

Live

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has widened its loss to 600 points for a 1.2% drop, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are down 1.3% and approximately 1%, respectively. Market technical signals are ugly, according to 22V Research’s John Roque cited by Bloomberg. He pointed out that more Nasdaq Composite members are hovering at 52-week lows vs. their 52-week high levels. Roque believes the Nasdaq Composite has entered correction turf, warning that it will likely get worse before it gets better.

AI Bubble Fears

Live

Fund managers have a new main worry: that the AI boom is turning into a full-blown bubble. According to Bank of America’s latest global survey, nearly half of participants, 45%, pointed to an AI bubble as the biggest “tail risk” in markets. The results catapult AI well ahead of previous macro villains. Now a mere 17% of investors identify rising bond yields as their top worry, while 16% point to inflation, both knocked down the risk ladder by AI hype.

Today’s tech sell-off continues to pressure the markets lower across the board.

Nvidia in Focus

Live

Analysts at Wall Street firm Stifel have lifted their price target on Nvidia ahead of the AI leader’s earnings report on Wednesday. Stifel upgraded their price target on the stock to $250 from $212 with a “buy” rating attached.

Today’s market remains under pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite widening its loss to nearly 2%.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

With Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) earnings just around the corner, technology stocks remain stuck in the doldrums amid a risk-off market climate. The broader markets are extending their losing streak, with all three of the major stock market indices trading in the red, including a near 400-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as well as fractional declines in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Nearly every sector of the economy is under pressure today, including a 1% drop in the wider tech sector. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) didn’t help matters with an overnight outage, sending the stock 3% lower.

Nevertheless, AI is humming along. Most recently, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has inked a multi-year tie-up with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) in which the finance giant will pour a reported $100 million into OpenAI models, bolstering applications like TurboTax. AI data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has struck a partnership with Nvidia to integrate the chip company’s “most popular libraries for data science” to bolster Machine Learning on its platform.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of  morning trading;

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 46,235 Down 354.96 (-0.76%)
Nasdaq Composite: 22,499.74 Down 215.32 (-0.95%)
S&P 500: 6,636.45 Down 36.06 (-0.55%)

Market Movers

Rothschild & Co analysts have lowered their views on Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) from “buy” to “neutral” ratings. The analysts warned that the ““trust us – Gen-AI is just like early cloud 1.0” argument was wobbly.

Semiconductor phenom Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is taking it on the chin, falling 5% in today’s session on AI overload jitters. Industry peer Micron (Nasdaq: MU) is down in sympathy, falling 4.7% today despite Morgan Stanley analysts recently reiterating a bullish “overweight” rating on the stock with a $325 price target attached.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Struggles Amid Risk-Off Climate

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 14,062,798
+$5.65
+5.87%
$101.93
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,095,607
+$1.95
+5.00%
$40.95
Merck
MRK Vol: 19,456,710
+$3.88
+4.18%
$96.74
Paccar
PCAR Vol: 2,530,151
+$3.80
+4.04%
$97.95
CarMax
KMX Vol: 2,373,029
+$1.29
+4.02%
$33.40

Top Losing Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 74,025
-$46.81
4.89%
$910.66
Home Depot
HD Vol: 6,246,338
-$16.09
4.49%
$341.95
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,399,124
-$6.80
4.19%
$155.65
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 24,187,786
-$9.29
3.84%
$232.66
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 38,420,990
-$8.76
3.76%
$224.11