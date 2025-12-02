S&P 500
6,845.00
+0.39%
Dow Jones
47,562.20
+0.53%
Nasdaq 100
25,579.80
+0.85%
Russell 2000
2,480.82
+0.24%
FTSE 100
9,717.30
+0.28%
Nikkei 225
49,589.00
+0.23%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

2 AI Darlings Everyone Loves Today — And Will Panic-Sell Tomorrow

Quick Read

  • Oracle (ORCL) lost $100M last quarter on its OpenAI contract due to utilization far below plan.
  • Oracle issued $18B in new bonds this year and now carries leverage approaching 4× EBITDA.
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR) holds $20B of debt against a portfolio that depreciates buildings over decades while GPUs inside become obsolete in 18 to 36 months.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
2 AI Darlings Everyone Loves Today — And Will Panic-Sell Tomorrow

© Chris Hondros / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The AI boom has become the single brightest spot in an otherwise sluggish global economy. Hyperscalers are spending upwards of $400 billion this year alone on data centers, and investors are desperate to own any piece of that growth. 

Two names have ridden the wave especially hard: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). Oracle is positioning itself as the cloud backbone for frontier AI models through massive OpenAI contracts and a flood of new data-center debt. Digital Realty — the largest wholesale data-center landlord — is expanding racks as fast as power permits to house the GPUs driving the revolution. Both stocks are still widely recommended by Wall Street, yet Oracle is already down 41% from its 2025 peak, while Digital Realty has shed 21% from its high and 12% year-to-date. 

Some investors are quietly heading for the exits. The rest may soon follow, because the infrastructure story that lifted these shares — and the market — is starting to crack at the foundation.

The Build-Out That Can’t Keep Up With Itself

Data-center construction is running at record pace, but power delivery is not. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has multiple “zombie” campuses in Oregon sitting dark because it can’t make grid connections. Northern Virginia, the world’s largest data-center market, faces multi-year delays for new substations. 

Globally, the industry needs an additional 30 to 50 gigawatts (GW) of power by 2030, yet utilities are adding only single-digit gigawatts per year. Oracle and Digital Realty are among the most aggressive builders in exactly these constrained regions.

Oracle has issued $18 billion in new bonds this year to fund AI-optimized cloud regions. Its headline deal with OpenAI is a five-year, $300 billion commitment, but internal documents show Oracle lost $100 million in the most recent quarter on that contract alone because utilization is far below plan and depreciation is brutal. Leverage is now approaching 4× EBITDA — a level credit markets historically treat as speculative-grade territory.

Digital Realty carries $20 billion in debt against a portfolio that assumes perpetual strong leasing growth. Real estate investment trust (REIT) accounting lets it depreciate buildings over 30 to 40 years, but the GPUs inside those buildings are obsolete in 18 to 36 months. If demand growth slows even modestly, the mismatch between long-lived real estate and short-lived technology turns today’s premium valuation into tomorrow’s writedown.

Why These Two Are Especially Exposed

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Satya Nadella recently warned that AI’s power hunger could lose “social permission” and that “everyone” will feel the pain. That is true, but not everyone is equally levered to the physical bottlenecks. Oracle and Digital Realty have little of the cash-hoard cushion that protects Microsoft, Amazon, or Google. They are pure-play bets on the continuation of the current capex surge. 

When (not if) the surge moderates — whether from power limits, efficiency breakthroughs, or simply weaker-than-expected enterprise AI revenue — these two sit at the front of the line for margin calls and forced asset sales.

As Warren Buffett wrote in his 2001 shareholder letter about the dot-com bust: “A pin lies in wait for every bubble. And when the two eventually meet, a new wave of investors learns some very old lessons.” The pin this time is not lack of demand; it is lack of electricity, combined with a mountain of debt that assumes the boom will never pause.

Key Takeaway

The market is currently willing to ignore these risks because AI remains the only sector consistently moving global GDP growth needles. That concentrated optimism is itself one of the biggest dangers. When reality finally asserts itself — when a few high-profile projects go dark, when quarterly guidance misses start rolling in, when credit spreads on data-center debt widen — the rotation out of the most leveraged names will be swift.

Oracle and Digital Realty are not doomed companies, but they are priced for a perfect outcome that is looking less probable by the month. Prudent investors can use the remaining euphoria to protect their portfolios by trimming exposure, raising cash, or rotating into less levered parts of the ecosystem. 

The reckoning is not a question of if, only of when Buffett’s pin finds the bubble.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

OpenAI Downgrades Microsoft: Is the AI Power Couple Headed for Divorce?
Rich Duprey | Oct 19, 2025

OpenAI Downgrades Microsoft: Is the AI Power Couple Headed for Divorce?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has positioned itself as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), pouring billions of dollars into the technology and…
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?
Eric Bleeker | Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) kicked off a historic wave of deals with OpenAI on September 22nd when the company announced it was…
CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Again. Were the Critics Wrong to Bet Against It?
Rich Duprey | Sep 15, 2025

CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Again. Were the Critics Wrong to Bet Against It?

In the fast-paced world of AI infrastructure, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is proving doubters wrong once more. Shares are jumping 5% in…
Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners
Rich Duprey | Sep 10, 2025

Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ignited the stock market after dropping its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings and sent its own stock soaring 40%…
CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?
Rich Duprey | Aug 13, 2025

CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?

Mixing Stellar Growth With Stinging Losses CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a leading AI cloud computing provider that just released its…
IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?
Rich Duprey | Nov 5, 2025

IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?

Bitcoin mining operation IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) has pivoted hard into artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services, and its latest move could redefine…
Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?
Rich Duprey | Sep 26, 2025

Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?

As the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution sweeps across industries, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands at its heart, its AI chips becoming the…
The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal
Eric Bleeker | Oct 18, 2025

The Biggest Winners from AMD’s (Nasdaq: AMD) Massive OpenAI Data Center Deal

AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) signed a massive deal with OpenAI that was announced before the market opened on October 6th. Since that…
IREN Regains Momentum. Here’s Why You Should Buy Now
Rich Duprey | Nov 19, 2025

IREN Regains Momentum. Here’s Why You Should Buy Now

The AI infrastructure sector is going through a rough patch, with shares of high-flyers like CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 9,299,530
+$15.98
+8.57%
$202.44
Intel
INTC Vol: 62,899,401
+$2.99
+7.46%
$43.00
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,102,903
+$9.86
+5.49%
$189.49
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 996,441
+$9.19
+4.61%
$208.68
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,316,334
+$3.91
+4.12%
$98.62

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 889,308
-$2.50
4.03%
$59.46
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,717,555
-$5.71
3.49%
$157.83
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,575,797
-$2.68
3.47%
$74.56
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,015,853
-$9.27
3.43%
$260.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,095,456
-$2.96
3.22%
$88.88