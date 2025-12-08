Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over Carvana, Nvidia and Five Below

Analysts at Truist just upgraded Five Below to a buy rating, citing Unicorn-like growth, with a price target of $216 a share.

Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia, citing a significant opportunity with data centers.

Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on the Carvana stock with a price target of $485 a share. After all, inclusion into the S&P 500 typically forces index funds and ETFs to buy shares of newly added stocks.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) will be added to the S&P 500 on December 22.

In fact, it would help explain why the stock just gapped from about $400 to $433 a share.

Also, not long ago, analysts at Wedbush upgraded CVNA to an outperform rating, telling investors in late November to “take advantage of this period of relative weakness.”

Other stocks being added to the S&P 500 include Comfort Systems (FIX), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Pinterest (PINS), Dycom Industries (DY), and Marriott Vacations (VAC).

Nvidia

After all, artificial intelligence will continue to create massive demand for data centers.

Right now, according to MIT Technology Review, there are about 3,000 data centers across the U.S. Plus, according to a report from McKinsey, $5.2 trillion in AI infrastructure investments will be needed by 2030.

McKinsey’s analysis also suggests that demand for AI-ready data center capacity will rise at an average rate of 33 percent a year between 2023 and 2030 (reflecting a trend that is already underway), as reported by BOMA International.

We also have to consider that AI demand isn’t slowing, which increases the need for data centers.

Forecasts now place AI’s value between $1.7 and $3.5 trillion by the early 2030s, with the most aggressive estimates topping $7 trillion by 2035. And judging by the surge in corporate investment, the market is moving toward the high end of those projections.

Five Below

Analysts at Truist just upgraded Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) to a buy rating, citing Unicorn-like growth, with a price target of $216 a share.

The firm “pointed out that shares are still trading below their historical average, while the company’s “unicorn-like growth” could command a significantly higher multiple from here. Valuation hasn’t changed since July, while both merchandise values and Five Below’s operational efficiencies have continued to improve,” as noted by CNBC.